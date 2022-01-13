Muncie: Local Oligarchy is Middletown, USA

The power structure in Muncie is a perfect example of an oligarchy, with the Ball Brothers Foundation serving as the primary controlling agent of both the public and private sectors through their foundational monies and their solid support of the ruling establishment within the entire state. Watching the sycophantic leadership in this community has been interesting over the years.

Watching both political parties consistently rule in line with the power structure instead of seeking out and serving the will of the power has left Muncie residents disempowered. As Chris Hedges wrote recently, “The political and economic disempowerment that is the consequence of oligarchy infantilizes a population.”

How Does Oligarchy Operate

Well, it certainly isn’t democratic. It’s concentrated power. However, the appearance of a fully functioning democracy is paramount to fooling the people. This requires the local politicians to provide a spectacle each election season where they all run for office through our two political parties, which divide up the power they are given.

There is not much difference between the two acting parties, but since their elaborate systems of control are in place to disseminate their rule over the people, they are the only game in town for now. Unfortunately, the fourth branch of government (free press) also plays along, which we see crumbling before our very eyes. They gave away their power willfully to the oligarchy causing it to wither and die. The two thriving newspapers have shrunk from two local papers to a mere 1-800 number on an abandoned building in the center of downtown Muncie.

Muncie StarPress

The only thing making it more ironic is it’s a JP Morgan Chase branch bank office – the Bankster thieves in New York who own shares of the New York FED which has been printing money out of thin air to keep the financial system afloat since at least 2008. Their shame will become more evident between now and March 2022.

Albert Einstein Told Us About Oligarchy in 1949

In his famous 1949s dictum, “Why Socialism,” Albert Einstein concluded that we live in an Oligarchy where those with extreme wealth use their money to influence society and further enrich themselves. Over time, the Oligarchs will own all the significant institutions, thus ensuring their ideas and beliefs become cultural norms. Einstein spelled out the problem with this very briefly:

The result of these developments is an oligarchy of private capital the enormous power of which cannot be effectively checked even by a democratically organized political society. This is true since the members of legislative bodies are selected by political parties, largely financed or otherwise influenced by private capitalists who, for all practical purposes, separate the electorate from the legislature. The consequence is that the representatives of the people do not in fact sufficiently protect the interests of the underprivileged sections of the population. Moreover, under existing conditions, private capitalists inevitably control, directly or indirectly, the main sources of information (press, radio, education). It is thus extremely difficult, and indeed in most cases quite impossible, for the individual citizen to come to objective conclusions and to make intelligent use of his political rights.

Why Socialism, Albert Einstein, Monthly Review, 1949

I would strongly encourage readers to reread the above quote from Einstein as many times as possible to absorb every last word, especially the last sentence where the people vote against their self-interests. It’s not the people’s fault they’ve been conned. It takes years and years of conditioning. My research began before our roots in America, but it became an occult in the post-1930s during the birth of Public Relations or propaganda.

Muncie’s Case For Being Middletown, USA

Now, let’s look at Muncie as an example. There is no doubt that the Ball family put Muncie on the map, but it didn’t hurt that Muncie helped the Ball family by giving away her natural resources stolen from the Native American Indians. The ample supplies of free natural gas drew the original Ball brothers from the East to our community. Over time, they owned the hospital and teachers’ college, our two anchor institutions.



Because of their trust funds, the Ball family, headed by Jud Fisher, is like the Wall Street of the nonprofit world in East Central Indiana. Nonprofits complete grant forms seeking dollars, and the Ball family approves/denies requests. Do you think this kind of monetary power allows Jud Fisher to exert significant influence over the direction of the community?

To see a list of recipients, you can visit a list of their awards here: https://www.ballfdn.org/grant-info/grant-award-announcements/

Let me list a few 2018 grantee names:

Ball State University

Cornerstone Center for the Arts

Minnetrista Cultural Center

Muncie Downtown Development Partnership

Delaware Advancement Corp (Chamber of Commerce)

Delaware Community Schools

Muncie Community Schools (after the BSU takeover)

Ivy Tech Community College

IU Health/Ball Memorial

Shafer Leadership Academy

Habitat for Humanity

YMCA/YWCA

Muncie Sportsplex

Jud Fisher formed Next Muncie to give the power to Geoffrey Mearns and Jeff Bird and let it flow down from there from one sycophant to another. Handpicked and given plenty of accolades for their dutiful servitude.

Well, this is an abbreviated version, but you get the idea. There is very little in Delaware County, which is not influenced by their wealth. So while the auto industry and accompanying unions may have been a powerful influence in Muncie’s history, our community is a pure Oligarchy just like our country.

The white nationalist, Kevin Strom, made this statement which was falsely attributed to Voltaire:

“To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize?” Kevin Alfred Strom, 1993

This is what I’ve been doing as I visited one government meeting after another. I am sure I offended some egos, but that was the point. I criticized their “leadership,” intending to see what kind of response I would get from them. I knew people would criticize me for doing so. I expected it, so it didn’t bother me. It was just their egos.

In Summary

I’ve spent ten years researching power and propaganda, proving our power structures were falsified through years of carefully created propaganda protected by lawyers, newspapers (media), and politicians. Sadly, our higher education folks joined along, and so did many other professional classes out of survival. They all carved themselves out a role in the paradigm that is self-destructing right before our very eyes.

I saw it all this past year every day when I woke up from my spiritual experience last year. It became more and more apparent, but it was a daily occurrence. I was inspired to see more and more as each day unfolded. This article was written almost a year ago but wasn’t published. I kept it private on my website until I could finish it.

While the old paradigm ended right here, a new paradigm has already been created in Middletown, USA. Now we start anew, but we focus on the people who live here this time. Everyone who is here right now is here for this purpose. Once again, it was divinely inspired. I had help. I couldn’t see it without using a power greater than myself. I believe Einstein got credited for this quote: