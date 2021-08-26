First Thursday Gallery Walk Coming September 2, 2021

The First Thursday monthly gallery walk will be held in downtown Muncie and on Ball State University’s campus on September 2nd from 5-8 pm. Please join us for the following events:

Gordy Fine Art and Framing will open a sale of ink drawings by Jeff Brackett, Associate Professor of Religious Studies and Ball State. Brackett’s mostly abstract images are made of lines balanced between being purposefully composed and meandering adventurously. Some of the drawings are very large scale at 60” x 40”. Others are small at 8” x 8”. The show’s title is Forgetting the Ox. Brackett compares his process to the Buddhist metaphor of Ox-herding where he works toward eliminating the distinction between himself and the art he makes. The show will open at a reception on Thursday, September 2, from 5 – 8 pm. Refreshments will be served, and the artist will be on hand to engage with visitors. The show will remain on view until Saturday, October 2, when he will return for a closing event from 1 – 3 pm.

At 6:15, the artist will give a 10-minute presentation about his work and answer questions.

The show will be up and drawings for sale through September. Gordy Fine Art and Framing Company promotes talented artists and offers expert design and craftsmanship for framing and displaying treasured family possessions and works of art. Business hours: Monday through Friday, 9 am – 5:30 pm, Saturday, 9 am – 3 pm. Gordy Fine Art and Framing Company is located at 224 East Main Street, next door to Muncie Civic Theatre. For more information, visit www.gordyframing.com or call 765-284-8422.

Madjax Muncie

515 E. Main St.

Come and support the creative genius of our makers and artists during First Thursdays at MADJAX.

The Aerial Annex, Beyond I Can, Box Car Advertising, Dj Natalie, Donna Craycraft Hicks, Jayla Bell, Charlie West, Elli Abrahamson McCormick, Christine Barber Bush, Angel Gillette, Tom Stader, Dawn Carter, Sara Collas, Cayonna Lewis, Stephen M. Millben Jr. and MORE!!

Support The Guardian Brewery too!

September 2nd

Below is additional information about Madjax Artists:

Gindhart:

Debra Gindhart Dragoo is celebrating her birthday EARLY AGAIN! Local artist, arts educator, and community arts advocate invites you to join her as she celebrates 69!

Please stop by Gindhart at Madjax and give her some LOVE. Debra is a spoken word artist as well; it has been my voice and poetry flowing through the paint—be it aerosol, acrylics, or otherwise—it’s tactile and telling. Her work will tell the story of a young girl-artist-woman, giving voice to such issues as childhood sexual abuse/the degradation of women and girls, divorce, cancer—it’s funding, research and cure, chemical effects on the planet, hunger and stardom, all told through vibrant colors sprinkled with spray art. Always outspoken and creative, she’s poured her energy, over the years, into various projects, both personal and community-wide. She’s practiced her love of spoken-word poetry at various First Thursday (Muncie’s art night) events and has showcased her Green Glam Studio jewelry line of environmentally friendly jewelry.

Debra believes that life passes from our art. We evolve with age, and, hence, our style and medium evolve. My art is storytelling using strokes and spray; my art has been fiber and paint and public. Through years of community outreach arts programming, I hold multi-generational projects close to my artist’s heart. Art is in my spirit, resounding from my soul.

Muncie Artist’s Guild

Various locations

Muncie Artist’s Guild Artist of the Month: Congratulations to Deborah Brown for winning the Best-of-Show award at the Muncie Artists Guild’s 2021 annual exhibit “Artists Unmasked,” which took place at the Minnetrista Cultural Center. Deborah’s winning artwork is an acrylic painting titled “The Gathering,” which the judge, John C. Kelty of Fort Wayne, described as having been created with an extremely well-done painterly technique as well as with a masterful use of contrast. Deborah’s award included the honor of becoming the guild’s September Artist of the Month and the payment of her 2022 membership.

Deborah is a Muncie native and completed her graduate and MA degrees at Ball State University and a certification in Gifted Education. Before retiring, she taught school in southern Indiana, Georgia, Florida, and then Indiana.

After retiring, she pursued her lifelong love of art, attending several workshops in Maine, Nantucket, and southern Indiana (New Harmony). Some of the workshops were taught by accomplished artists such as Thomas Dunlay, Pam Newell, Susie Rachels, Beth Schwier, Jim Faulkner, and Terry Armstrong.

Besides painting, Deborah enjoys spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren!) and traveling to various parts of the country, gathering inspiration from nature and God’s handiwork.

One of her favorite quotes is, “You are never too old to become what you might have been.”

You can see Deborah’s artwork in person during September at the following businesses that have generously agreed to support the artists of the Muncie Artists Guild by hosting and displaying our creations:

Northwest Bank, 110 E Charles St. Muncie, IN 47305

Old National Bank, 2401 S Madison St. Muncie, IN 47302

Rosebud Coffee House, 1805 S Hoyt Ave. Muncie, IN 47302

Vera Mae’s Bistro, 207-209 S Walnut St. Muncie, IN 47305

Parlour, 1300 W University Ave Muncie, IN 47303

The Speakeasy on Walnut

227 S. Walnut St.

The Speakeasy on Walnut will have an open house on First Thursday from 5-9 pm. There will be snacks, drinks for adults, mini dance lessons, and lots of music!

