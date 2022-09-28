Have you tried guided sleep meditation to battle your sleep problems? This is when you listen to meditation while trying to drop off to sleep.

Sleep is something that we all need in life to not only function but also to live our lives happily and the way that we want to. Sleep is vital for ensuring your mental and physical health is at its peak – how often have you not had enough sleep and felt tired, groggy, and irritable the next day? You will also have difficulty concentrating, which could lead to you not performing well in your job or daily duties. Struggling to sleep is a common problem that affects many people, yet it doesn’t need to do so forever.

Guided sleep meditation has been found to help reduce your heart rate and blood pressure, lessening the stress hormone in your body and making it easier for you to relax. With less psychological distress, you will not only find it more simple to drop off in the evening but also to stay asleep. Guided meditation can make a big difference in the lives of those with sleep issues and is well worth a try.

You can learn meditation techniques from a certified meditation teacher. However, guided meditation can be a great place to begin when you’re looking to fall asleep more easily.

In guided meditation, you’ll find simple, easy directions that help to gradually and gently relax the mind. Best of all, when done correctly, guided meditation requires little or no effort but gives deep rest.

Cause of Sleep Issues

Sleep issues could happen for several reasons, from poor sleeping habits to eating too soon before bed or having external stress going on in your life. Other reasons include stress, illness, diet, poor sleep habits, or simply a sensitivity to noise or light.

