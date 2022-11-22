Lifestyle

Hoosier Women Are All Pink for the Holidays

Think Barbiecore and All Things Pink for Holiday Gifts

November 22, 2022
pink holiday dress
Pink Holiday Dress 2023

Rumor has it that Hoosier women are hitting online retailers this holiday for a pink holiday dress. Not just any pink, but maybe Barbie pink. This year, the hue has been everywhere and plays into a broader holiday trend: all things merry and bright.

Maybe it has to do with the upcoming summer 2023 movie release of Barbie with Margo Robbie. Who knows, but the ‘pink holiday dress’ is the most ordered dress for the Christmas Holidays.

The Associated Press
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margo Robbie in character in the film “Barbie,” releasing the summer of 2023. (Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP) THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Commenting on the study, a spokesperson from Karen Millen said:  

“The festive period is filled with events where attendees want to show up and stand out, which is why it’s so important for many people to find the perfect Christmas party dress, and it’s not always as easy as it looks.

Using Google and social media to find inspiration is one of the most commonly used ways to figure out what’s hot during this exciting time of year, which is why this data offers a fascinating insight into which color Christmas party dresses are the most favored and are trending the most across America”.

Pink it is…make sure to accessorize!

