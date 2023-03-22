Top 10 Muncie Eateries: A Flavorful Review

Muncie, Indiana, maybe a small city, but boasts a vibrant and diverse food scene. From local fare to upscale dining, there is something for every palate. In this flavorful review, we highlight the top 10 eateries in Muncie and why they are worth a visit.

1. The Downtown Farm Stand: Local Fare and More

Look no further than The Downtown Farm Stand for fresh and locally sourced ingredients. This cozy cafe and grocery store offer a menu of sandwiches, salads, and smoothies featuring seasonal ingredients. Don’t forget to browse the shelves for local produce and artisanal goods to take home.

2. Savage’s Ale House: A Beer Lover’s Paradise

Craft beer enthusiasts will love the rotating selection at Savage’s Ale House. With over 20 beers on tap and even more bottled options, there is always something new. The food menu offers classic pub fare with a twist, like a bison burger or beer-battered onion rings.

3. Concannon’s Bakery Cafe: Satisfying Sweets and Savories

For a sweet or savory treat, head to Concannon’s Bakery Cafe. Their pastry case contains tempting goodies like croissants, muffins, and cookies. But don’t overlook their savory options like quiche or a turkey and brie sandwich.

4. Vera Mae’s Bistro: An Upscale Dining Experience

Vera Mae’s Bistro offers an upscale dining experience for a special occasion or date night. Their menu features elevated American cuisine with duck confit and beef tenderloin dishes. The elegant atmosphere and attentive service make it a memorable meal.

5. Amazing Joe’s Grill: A Family-Friendly Favorite

Amazing Joe’s Grill is a casual and family-friendly restaurant with a menu for everyone. From burgers and sandwiches to pasta and salads, the portions are generous, and the prices are reasonable. Plus, kids eat free on Tuesdays!

6. Thai Smile 2: Authentic Thai Cuisine

For authentic Thai cuisine, Thai Smile 2 is the place to go. Their menu has all the classics like pad Thai and green curry but also features lesser-known dishes like larb gai (spicy chicken salad) and khao soi (curried noodle soup). The flavors are bold, and the spice levels can be adjusted to your liking.

7. Sea Salt and Cinnamon: Vegan Delights and More

Even non-vegans will appreciate the creative and delicious dishes at Sea Salt and Cinnamon. This cozy cafe offers plant-based breakfast and lunch options like tofu scramble and jackfruit tacos. Don’t miss their baked goods, like vegan cinnamon rolls or gluten-free cookies.

8. Elm Street Brewing Co: Great Eats, Drinks, and Music

Hidden gem. Brewery downtown Muncie – just 5 miles off BSU campus. Great atmosphere- plenty of dining space inside & large outdoor seating area. The staff is welcoming! Start with fried pickles!! Try the Brisket sandwich, pulled pork sandwich & chicken wrap – all delicious, generous portions!

9. Puerto Vallarta: Mexican Dishes and Margaritas

Puerto Vallarta is a popular spot in Muncie for a taste of Mexico. Their menu offers classic dishes like enchiladas and fajitas and house specialties like the molcajete (a sizzling mix of meat, veggies, and cheese). Wash it all down with a margarita or cerveza.

10. Greek’s Pizzeria: Classic Hand tossed

Greek’s Pizzeria is a casual pizza restaurant in the heart of the Village on the edge of the Ball State campus.

Honorable Mentions:

In addition to our top 10, The Chavas Mexican Grill, Lahody’s Steakhouse, and Tuppee Tong are just a few of our honorable mentions. As our readers add names, we’ll build our list.

Muncie’s food scene may be underrated, but it is certainly not to be overlooked. Whether you’re looking for local fare, vegan options, or upscale dining, there is a restaurant to fit your needs. We hope this flavorful review inspires you to explore all that Muncie offers.