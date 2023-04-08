Support Your Kids Without Being Helicopter Parents

Helicopter parents want their kids to succeed in school and life but add too much of their control. So easing off can be a challenge. Life is much more complicated in theory than it is in practice.

That’s where this post comes in handy. We look at some of the things you can do to enable your child to have a positive experience in their educational environment without feeling like you’re hovering over them, like a kestrel about to mangle its prey.

The Problem With Helicopter Parenting

As a parent, you want your kids to succeed in school and life. You want them to learn new skills, make friends, and have fun. But you also want to protect them from harm, stress, and failure.

The problem is balancing all these conflicting desires. For example, you want to support your kids in school but don’t want to stifle them.

But first, a brief definition. Helicopter parents are caregivers who are intensely involved in their child’s activities. They hover over their child’s every move, want to know everything they’re doing, and try to solve their problems for them.

Their intentions are usually good. However, helicopter parenting can negatively affect both the parent and the child. Ultimately, children need to learn how to look after themselves. That’s the whole point of childhood.

So what can you do?

Encourage Your Child’s Autonomy

The first step is to encourage your child’s autonomy and responsibility. Instead of doing things for them, let them make their own choices and decisions whenever possible. Give them various tasks to complete suitable for their age. Praise their efforts and achievements, but also let them face the consequences of their actions if they get something wrong. This approach will teach them to self-regulate and explore the world instead of being dependent on you.

Support Their Learning And Growth

Another thing you can try is to support their learning and growth. Please resist the temptation to constantly supply the right answers or correct their mistakes. Instead, help them find the approaches they need to solve their problems.

For example, get them to join in with clubs at school, like music, that test their intellect and abilities. Use band instrument rental to keep costs down and avoid spending a fortune on musical instruments. Give them space to explore their curiosity and creativity without having to look to you for feedback constantly.

Unsplash – CC0 License

Respect Their Relationships

Another thing you can try is respecting your child’s relationships with others. Instead of intervening in your child’s conflicts or social situations, let them handle them independently as much as possible. Teach them how to express their feelings and needs respectfully and assertively. This way, they will be able to navigate social situations better in the future when they are adults because they will learn the skills while they are young.

Manage Your Stress

Lastly, managing your stress can be a great way to improve your child’s performance. Celebrate their strengths and passions, but also accept their limitations and challenges. Seek professional help if you or your child are struggling with mental health issues. Practice self-care activities that help you relax and recharge.