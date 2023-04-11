Top Spots for Steak in Muncie IN

Steakhouse Near Me

If you are in the mood for a delicious, juicy steak, Muncie has plenty of options to choose from. Whether you prefer a classic sirloin or something a bit more unique, Muncie’s steak houses have got you covered. Here are some of the top spots for steak in Muncie.

Juicy and Tender: Top Sirloin Steaks in Muncie

For those who love a classic cut of beef, Muncie’s top sirloin steaks are sure to impress. At Montana Mike’s Steakhouse, you can enjoy a 10 oz sirloin that is cooked to perfection and served with your choice of two sides. Another great option is the sirloin at Fickle Peach, which is seasoned with garlic and served with a side of mashed potatoes.

Sizzling and Flavorful: Ribeye Steaks to Die For

If you are a fan of the rich, buttery flavor of ribeye steak, Muncie has plenty of options for you. At Muncie’s Texas Roadhouse, you can enjoy a 10 oz ribeye that is seasoned with their signature blend of spices and cooked to perfection. Another great spot for ribeye steak is Lahody’s Steakhouse, where you can indulge in a 14 oz ribeye while enjoying the downtown scene. Going for a walk afterward and shopping in the plentiful retail makes it a special trip.

Aged to Perfection: Mouthwatering Filet Mignons

For those who prefer a more tender cut of beef, Muncie’s filet mignon steaks are a must-try. At The Downtown Farm Stand, you can enjoy a 6 oz filet mignon that is grass-fed and locally sourced. Another great spot for filet mignon is Outback Steakhouse, where you can indulge in an 8 oz filet that is aged to perfection and served with a side of garlic mashed potatoes.

Beyond Beef: Unique Steak Options in Muncie

If you are looking for something a bit more unique than a traditional steak, Muncie’s steakhouses have plenty of options to choose from. At Vera Mae’s Bistro, you can enjoy a delicious elk steak that is served with a side of butternut squash puree.

Final Verdict: Our Top Pick for the Best Steak in Muncie

After trying all of the delicious steak options in Muncie, our top pick for the best steak in town is the Dallas-cut filet mignon at Outback Steakhouse. This steak is aged to perfection and cooked to perfection, making it a truly mouthwatering experience. No matter which steak house you choose, you are sure to have a delicious meal that will satisfy your craving for a juicy and flavorful steak.