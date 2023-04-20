Simple Security Tips To Help New Homeowners

Owning a new home is an exciting experience filled with opportunities. But despite its newness, your home may be vulnerable to theft and other dangers, and you need ways to protect it. Here are some simple security tips for new homeowners to defend their residences from threats.

Pets Will Help You Feel Secure

Pets are a great addition to your home and make enjoyable companions. Pets also act as an alarm system, sensing danger well before you do. Animals such as dogs and cats have superior hearing, smell, and taste compared to humans.

Your pet will pick up the sounds and scents of a person as they near your home and will alert you with a bark or growl and a set of perked ears. When you’re alone, have a pet in your new home for better security and companionship.

Invest in Better Locks

While your new home will likely come with locks, you may want to invest in better ones to increase security. Doors leading outside typically include a bolt lock and a lock on the doorknob; occasionally, they also include a chain that attaches to the frame. Add a lock that is only accessible from the inside, so you won’t need to worry about someone picking it.

Set Up a Security Camera Feed

Security cameras are a classic method of securing a home. You’ll most likely need time to move things around and familiarize yourself with your new surroundings, which leaves opportunities for someone to sneak in.

The security camera feed will allow you to see any activity the camera picks up in real-time, and some apps will give you access to sound and recordings from past days. There are various ways to set up your feed, and it’s important to know which cables to use for your security system, so you’ll have access to its operation. You could also watch the camera feed from your TV if you’re worried there is danger nearby and want to check the perimeter before leaving the house.

Create More Visibility on Your Property

As you move into your new home, it’s helpful to focus on creating a layout that promotes visibility. This visibility will make it easier to see threats before they arrive.

Looking into the distance at night will be challenging if you have a spacious yard. But illuminating your whole property will make it easier to see what’s happening outside. The well-lit area will also deter criminals from breaking in because you might see them committing the crime.

Moving into a new home can be stressful, but implementing these simple security tips for new homeowners can help you settle in. Stay alert and prepared with these tips to improve the safety your home provides and give yourself the peace of mind you deserve.