Vegan – For our health, the planet, and animals

It’s well-known that olive oil and other plant fats are healthier than butter. Recent comprehensive research of previous studies confirms this fact and shows that choosing plant fats over butter significantly reduces the risk of serious diseases. So let’s ditch butter—and all animal-derived ingredients—for our health, the planet, and animals.

Cows, like humans, produce milk to nourish their young—not for another species to make butter. But on today’s factory farms, cows are artificially inseminated on a device the industry calls a “rape rack” to maintain milk production. Then, workers separate calves from their mothers shortly after birth, causing extreme distress to them both. Workers often confine calves in cramped veal crates and raise females to face the same miserable fate as their mothers.

As animals wait for eventual slaughter, they are deprived of all that is natural to them—things we may take for granted, like exercise and sunlight. Ditching dairy is a powerful way to help them. Plus, going vegan is environmentally friendly. Producing animal-derived ingredients eats up precious resources, pollutes the land, and releases harmful greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Every animal is someone. Going vegan will save nearly 200 animals each year, so check out PETA.org/VSK for tips on how to start.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Libauskas

The PETA Foundation

501 Front St.

Norfolk, VA 23510

PH: 219-488-7844

Email: rebeccal@petaf.org