A poorly organized warehouse filled to the brim with haphazardly stacked cardboard boxes and bags.
Business

Why Everything Goes Missing in Your Warehouse

Photo of Dianne Pajo Dianne Pajo Send an email August 9, 2024Last Updated: August 9, 2024
0 51 1 minute read

As a warehouse manager, you work tirelessly to keep operations smooth and efficient, so it’s frustrating to feel like you keep losing things. From inventory and equipment to paper and pencils, supplies seem to fly out of your warehouse unnoticed. So what’s going on? Here’s why everything goes missing in your warehouse and what you can do to fix it.

Poor Inventory Management

By far, the biggest cause of missing items is poor inventory management. When warehousing systems lack organization or fail to integrate technology, tracking stock becomes unnecessarily difficult. Relying solely on manual counts increases the risk of human error, further complicating the accuracy of your records.

Instead, get an efficient inventory management system with real-time tracking. Utilize barcodes, RFID technology, or a dedicated warehouse management system (WMS) to maintain accurate records.

When you know exactly what stock you have and where it’s located, you’ll know whether something is actually missing or just hiding.

Clutter Everywhere

The second biggest cause is a chaotic work environment that leaves clutter everywhere. Items piled up haphazardly make it easy for products to get lost or overlooked. Plus, a messy warehouse is dangerous for your employees!

Therefore, hire a cleaning team and enforce strict organization methods among your team members. These are excellent ways to reduce clutter in your warehouse. You might also consider redesigning layout processes with designated zones for different types of inventory and an organized shelving system.

Theft

We have to mention theft because it’s an unfortunate reality, albeit an uncommon one. If you have an impeccable organization system and a super clean warehouse, then you can begin to entertain this idea.

Theft could be from either employees or outside actors. Though it will take time to identify, you can start by updating your security systems and installing plenty of surveillance cameras. Implementing access control is another way to deter theft and track suspicious activities.

Warehouses are busy environments where things are bound to get lost every once in a while. However, if everything seems to go missing in your warehouse, you can now address the potential reasons why. We hope you resolve the mystery soon!

Tags
Photo of Dianne Pajo Dianne Pajo Send an email August 9, 2024Last Updated: August 9, 2024
0 51 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of Dianne Pajo

Dianne Pajo

Dianne Pajo is a writer based out of the Chicagoland area with a passion for music, combat sports, and animals. She enjoys competing in amateur boxing and kickboxing, but in her other leisure time, you can find her performing music around the city. She is also a dog mom of 2.

Related Articles

A man in a high visibility vest operating an orange and black forklift in an open area on a manufacturing floor.

Forklift Certified: The Benefits of Forklift Training

July 12, 2024
A large distribution center with rows of metal racking and vertical storage. Boxes and pallets are stretch wrapped.

What To Do if Your Warehouse Is Running Low on Storage

July 11, 2024
Two engineers are standing on top of a dirt pile in front of a backhoe as they look over construction blueprints.

5 Types of Equipment Used in Civil Construction

July 2, 2024
A large aisle in a warehouse with many wrapped boxes on both sides with LED lighting on the ceiling.

The Crucial Role of Lighting in Warehouses

June 26, 2024
Comments

Leave a Reply

Back to top button