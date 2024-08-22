Asbestos Exposure May Still Impact Indiana Veterans’ Health

The U.S. armed forces resorted to asbestos-containing products throughout the 20th century as WWII demanded affordable materials to make military equipment. Asbestos was abundant in the markets and became the material of choice for the military industry. All five military branches utilized these durable products due to their fair price and accessibility. It resulted in many service members being exposed to asbestos, especially veterans of the Second World War, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. The growing number of toxic exposure cases among our veterans these days underlines the health risks they assumed, in addition to the challenges of service. Many of them now have fragile health and may have to deal with severe asbestos diseases stemming from their military years.

Considerable amounts of asbestos in military bases throughout the state

Not so long ago, fibrous minerals were used in most industries, including the military, and nobody considered asbestos dust a health threat. It is why the risk of developing asbestos diseases is a concern for all veterans who might have asbestos fibers in their lungs, including those in Indiana’s veteran community and Delaware County’s veteran population. Although all the military applied asbestos, the Navy exploited it the most. Thus, personnel onboard naval vessels built before the 1980s were at an exceptionally high risk of asbestos exposure. Even so, this fact doesn’t diminish the asbestos exposure risks of those serving in military camps throughout the States. Indiana is home to Grissom Air Reserve Base, a former US Navy training facility designated as Naval Air Station Bunker Hill in World War II. Coast Guard, Navy, and Marine Corps pilots trained here for missions overseas and in the U.S.

Asbestos exposure behind veterans’ deteriorating health

While in the military, veterans worked and lived near materials containing asbestos, unaware of the danger they represented. When disturbed, asbestos breaks into microscopic particles, forming dust that may float in the air for hours. It’s the white dust many veterans remember. These sharp-edged microscopic asbestos threads are easy to inhale or ingest. Once inside the body, they cause irreversible damage to the tissue of major organs and cause life-altering diseases.

Asbestos-related conditions manifest symptoms only after decades beyond the initial exposure. While veterans may not have experienced health issues during their service, some of them have to deal with the effects of asbestos exposure when they are diagnosed with illnesses linked to it, like mesothelioma, asbestosis, lung cancer, or other severe respiratory conditions.

The struggle for well-being after asbestos exposure

Although many years have passed since the U.S. military used asbestos, veterans who were in contact with it during their service now have to fight for their health. Many must accept that their asbestos disease will shorten their lives, as no existing treatment can reverse the damage done by asbestos. Today’s medical procedures can only slow the progression, relieve symptoms, and prevent complications.

With Indiana ranking 21st in the U.S. for deaths linked to asbestos exposure, veterans should make regular check-ups to monitor their health. Timely detection is crucial in asbestos-related diseases because it considerably improves treatment results and prolongs life expectancy. That is why former service members should proactively protect their health through periodic health check-ups, learn their legal rights, and promote awareness.

Going to regular health check-ups and, while there, being forthcoming with doctors about military service and potential asbestos exposure are vital steps. Inhaled asbestos fibers affect the lungs first, so veterans should undergo chest X-rays or CT scans and pulmonary function (breathing) tests. These noninvasive tests reveal any injury caused by the asbestos fibers and are reliable in diagnosing benign and malignant asbestos conditions.

Veterans who know they’ve served in an asbestos-contaminated environment or those who suspect they’ve been exposed during the military years should know their rights and options. Compensation programs and legal avenues are available through asbestos trust funds and Veterans Affairs to help those harmed by asbestos exposure, and veterans need to be informed about these resources.

Former service members can help raise awareness by sharing their knowledge about asbestos exposure risks. Openly speaking about their experiences can facilitate passing vital information to others who fought for our country.

PACT Act helps Indiana veterans and their families

In 2022, the 117th U.S. Congress enacted the The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, known as the PACT Act. The new law aimed to improve health care and compensations for veterans exposed to toxic substances and was also supported by Indiana Senator Todd Young. The Act extends eligibility for V.A. health care for retired military members exposed to harmful substances during active duty and provides veterans with the care and benefits they deserve.Thanks to this new law, approximately 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans will be eligible for extended V.A. benefits. Since the passage of the PACT Act, over four million veterans have been screened for toxic exposure, and nearly 350,000 US citizens have been approved for expanded benefits. In Indiana, approximately 15,000 veterans have filed PACT Act claims, and over 6,600 veterans received expanded benefits. Indiana veterans can consult more information by accessing https://www.in.gov/idoc/veterans-affairs/.