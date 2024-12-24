Micromanaging Kills Productivity And Employee Morale

The dangers of excessive control, known as ‘micromanaging’ – where managers closely observe, control, and get involved in employees’ work at a granular level – can lead to a toxic work environment, high turnover rates, and low employee morale.

Micromanagement tends to decrease creativity, innovation, and motivation, ultimately impacting the quality of work produced. In fact, a Forbes survey of employees found that out of employees who had experienced micromanagement, 71% said it interfered with their job performance, 85% reported decreased morale as a result, and 69% considered changing jobs because of it.

It can also cause unnecessary stress and burnout for the manager and the employee, resulting in a decline in mental and physical well-being.

“Managers should work towards striking a balance between effective supervision and allowing employees to thrive,” says David Garcia, co-founder and CEO of Scout Logic, a bulk background-check service. “Micromanaging destroys innovation. A preferable approach is for leaders to create an environment that encourages autonomy and risk-taking instead.”

Here, David shares his expert tips on how to avoid this managerial trap and create a more productive and positive work environment.

Set Clear Expectations And Goals

One of the main reasons for micromanaging is a lack of clarity on expectations and goals. David explains, “Managers should aim to communicate clearly and in detail about what they expect from their team and the end goal. This will help alleviate the need for constant monitoring and allow employees to work independently.”

Promote a Culture of Trust

Trust is the foundation of any successful team. David recommends promoting a culture of trust within the workplace. This means giving employees the autonomy and freedom to make decisions and complete tasks without constant supervision.

Provide Training on Effective Management Styles

In many cases, managers tend to micromanage because they are unaware of other effective management styles.

“Even managers should continue their education on how to manage. Companies could benefit from providing training and resources to managers on different management styles, such as delegating tasks and giving autonomy to employees,” says David.

Encourage Feedback

Micromanaging can stem from a lack of employee trust or fear of failure. David says, “To avoid this, encourage regular feedback from team members. This helps build trust and gives employees a chance to voice their concerns or suggest improvements.”

Respect Employee’s Time and Boundaries

Constantly checking in on employees or giving them last-minute tasks can lead to feelings of control and decrease productivity. David recommends being mindful of employees’ workload and communicating in a timely and respectful manner.

Lead by Example

David says managers should always strive to lead by example and practice what they preach.

“If you expect your team to work independently and take ownership of their tasks, then you should also do the same,” he says. “This will set an excellent example for your team and build mutual trust and respect.”

