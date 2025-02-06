6 Non-Food Items You Didn’t Know Were Made From Corn

When you think of corn, a grilled cob at a summer barbecue might be the first thing that comes to mind. But did you know that corn’s versatility goes far beyond the kitchen? This golden crop plays a role in creating many of the products we use every single day. Playing roles in everything from personal care to transportation, corn is much more than just a food source. Here are six fascinating non-food items you didn’t know were made from corn.

Toothpaste

That smooth texture you see when you squeeze toothpaste onto your toothbrush comes, in part, from corn. Sorbitol is a corn-derived ingredient with thickening properties, which is what gives toothpaste that satisfying gel-like consistency. Plus, it’s a natural sweetener with cavity-fighting properties. Corn plays a dual role in keeping your teeth clean and healthy.

Cosmetic Products

Your eyeshadows, blushes, and face powders may owe their silky texture to corn. Cornstarch often replaces talc in makeup products due to its ability to absorb oils and create a flawless finish on the skin. Whether you’re creating a subtle, everyday look or going full glam, corn-derived ingredients are working behind the scenes to keep your makeup looking and feeling smooth.

Medications and Vitamin Supplements

Cornstarch isn’t just for food—it’s used in the pharmaceutical world, too. It acts as a binder in pills, ensuring the medication holds together while also dissolving properly in your digestive system. Next time you take a pill or pop a multivitamin, you’ll know corn is playing a small but crucial role in delivering those health benefits.

Crayons and Adhesives

Corn even shows up in your kids’ school supplies. Cornstarch is often used during the production of crayons, helping them release easily from their molds. Glue and other adhesives also rely on corn products to give them their sticky properties. From craft time to DIY projects, corn ingredients help things stick and stay in place.

Biodegradable Packaging

Sustainability-minded businesses are increasingly looking to corn-based plastics for a better alternative to traditional packaging. Corn-made bioplastics require less fossil fuel during production and are also compostable, making them a more eco-friendly choice. Each piece of biodegradable packaging shows how corn is paving the way for a greener future.

Transportation Fuel

Corn even fuels your car! Ethanol, a renewable fuel source made from fermented corn, is often blended with traditional gasoline to improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. With billions of gallons of ethanol produced annually in the US, corn has become a vital player in the energy industry. It’s also become a key part of the economy, which is one of the many reasons why producing corn is so important to the world.

Corn’s versatility stretches across industries, touching nearly every aspect of modern life. The next time you encounter one of these items, you’ll have a deeper appreciation for this humble crop’s contributions. Curious to learn about other non-food items you didn’t know were made from corn? Start exploring what’s hiding in your home today!