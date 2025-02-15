3 Early Signs Of A Cyber Attack

3 red flags your small business might be under a cyber attack and how to recognize them

Key Points:

IT expert explains the three early warning signs business owners can spot to prevent hacking attacks

How unfamiliar logins, suspicious emails, and unusual network activity from employees could be early signs of an impending cyber attacks

Expert gives his top tips on often overlooked ways to improve a small business’s cybersecurity

Despite mainstream news largely focusing on big data breaches at top companies, small businesses are the ones who really feel the heat when it comes to cyber attacks. In fact, it’s estimated that a shocking 90% of all digital security breaches worldwide occur in small businesses.

“Attacks against small businesses are also on the rise, with one source reporting an increase of 150% between 2020 and 2022,” says Michael Moore, the Chief Information Officer at Next Perimeter, a leader in cloud-first cybersecurity. “Small businesses are often seen as easy pickings due to weaker security systems and a lack of dedicated IT teams. But the good news is, spotting these early warning signs can save your business from costly attacks.”

Here are three key red flags that could indicate your business is under cyber threat—and what to do about them.

1. Unfamiliar Logins And Unusual Network Activity

If you see a login notification from an IP address halfway across the world that definitely wasn’t you or one of your employees, it’s a serious red flag. “Unauthorized login attempts and unexpected spikes in network activity often indicate that someone is trying to access your systems,” says Michael.

What To Watch For:

Logins from unrecognized devices or locations

Staff accounts accessing files they wouldn’t usually use

Large amounts of data being transferred at odd hours

Repeated failed login attempts on sensitive accounts

How To Respond:

Enable multi-factor authentication (MFA) for all accounts to add an extra layer of security.

Regularly review login activity and audit access logs for anomalies.

Invest in an intrusion detection system (IDS) that alerts you to suspicious network behavior.

Consider setting up geo-blocking to prevent logins from unapproved locations.

2. Suspicious Emails That Just Don’t Look Right

“Phishing emails are a hacker’s favorite trick to get inside your business,” says Michael. Whether it’s an email claiming to be from your bank or an urgent request from a ‘supplier,’ these scams rely on human error to succeed.

Red Flags Include:

Poor spelling or grammar in emails that claim to be from official sources

Unfamiliar senders asking for sensitive information

Links that look odd or lead to strange websites

Requests for urgent financial transfers or login credentials

Attachments that you weren’t expecting, especially from unknown senders

How To Respond:

Never click on suspicious links or download unexpected attachments.

Train your employees to recognize phishing attempts and report them immediately.

Use email security tools that flag and filter out risky messages before they reach inboxes.

Verify unexpected email requests by calling the sender directly using a known phone number, not the one in the email.

Implement anti-phishing software to detect and block malicious emails.

3. Employees With Too Much Access (Or Using Their Powers Suspiciously)

Not all threats come from the outside—some originate from within. “If an employee suddenly starts accessing files they shouldn’t or tries to disable security settings, they could be up to no good,” says Michael.

The Warning Signs Of Insider Threats:

An employee accessing sensitive data outside of their job role

Frequent failed login attempts, which often indicate someone trying to guess a password

Sudden changes in system settings without explanation

Downloading large amounts of data to external drives or personal accounts

Attempts to bypass security controls or disable monitoring tools

How To Respond:

Limit access based on job roles with a Privileged Access Management (PAM) system.

Use real-time monitoring to catch any unusual behavior early.

Conduct regular security audits to ensure employees only have access to what they need.

Implement strict offboarding procedures for departing employees, immediately revoking access.

Encourage employees to report suspicious behavior and establish an anonymous reporting channel.

Michael Moore, the Chief Information Officer at Next Perimeter, commented:

“A cyber attack doesn’t start with some high-tech hack; they start with human behavior. One thing I always recommend is keeping an eye on what’s known as ‘shadow IT’—that’s when employees use their own apps and software without IT approval. It might seem harmless, but an unvetted app can be a goldmine for hackers. Regularly auditing what tools your team is using and enforcing strict security policies on third-party software can close a big vulnerability.

“Another often-overlooked step is keeping an eye on your domain security. If your business owns multiple domains (including similar ones to prevent impersonation), you need to make sure they’re all locked down with strong passwords and two-factor authentication. Cybercriminals love to snatch up expired or forgotten domains to set up fake sites and phish your customers.

“And don’t forget about physical security—an unlocked computer or a device left in a coffee shop can be just as dangerous as a sophisticated cyberattack. Simple changes, like auto-locking devices and securing WiFi networks, can go a long way in keeping your business safe.”

About Next Perimeter: Next Perimeter is a leader in cloud-first cybersecurity, providing comprehensive protection for businesses through their unified, AI-powered platform. Founded in 2006, they specialize in Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and integrated IT services. Their Zero Trust architecture and SaaS posture management deliver secure, optimized endpoint experiences without the need for servers or office space.