Opinion

Peta Adoption: Attention Pet Lovers

Guest Writers Send an email February 25, 2025Last Updated: February 25, 2025
0 48 1 minute read

Dear Editor, fellow pet lovers:

Grammy-winning singer Roberta Flack, who passed away on February 24, rose to fame with her hauntingly beautiful ballad “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face.” What many pet lovers may not know about is the love that inspired Flack’s deeply stirring recording.

In a 2022 People interview, Flack explained, “Through the years, I’ve sung that song thousands of times, and it has taken on different stories in my life, [but] honestly, at the time it was recorded, I sang it about my cat who had just died. I loved that cat so much, and as pet lovers can relate, that’s the story I was telling in the recording.”

A lifelong animal advocate, Flack rescued and adopted many cats, dogs, and other animals whom she called “beautiful souls.”  

If you’re ready to open your heart to an animal companion, take a page from Roberta Flack’s songbook: Adopt, don’t shop. There are so many beautiful souls in need of homes, and there is no reason to support breeders or pet stores. Visit your local shelter, where you’re sure to find a love worth singing about.

Sincerely,

Lindsay Pollard-Post 
The PETA Foundation

Tags
Guest Writers Send an email February 25, 2025Last Updated: February 25, 2025
0 48 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Save Act

Do Not Pass The Save Act

February 5, 2025
Vegan

Vegan – For our health, the planet, and animals

July 17, 2024
Donald J. Trump, Jr.

Donald Trump Found Guilty – New York Verdict

June 2, 2024
BSU protests

Ball State University Anti-Genocide Protests

May 24, 2024
Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved  |  Jannah Theme by TieLabs
Back to top button