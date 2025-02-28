Three potatoes move from an upper portion of an outdoor conveyor system to a lower portion holding many more potatoes.
5 Common Mistakes To Avoid With Your Conveyor System

Dianne Pajo February 28, 2025
Table of Contents hide
1 Skipping Conveyor Maintenance
2 Operating It at the Wrong Speed
3 Walking on the System
4 Exceeding the Belt’s Weight
5 Not Stocking Spare Parts

When farmers need extra hands transporting crops, or construction companies want to speed up the movement of debris, they often turn to conveyor systems. This technology has taken on the work that manual labor can’t always keep up with. However, it is easy for people to misuse these systems and make errors that result in costly disruptions and delays. Learn about five common mistakes to avoid with your conveyor system to protect your investment and maintain steady operations.

Skipping Conveyor Maintenance

If there is anything you should avoid doing with your conveyor system, it is skipping regular maintenance that keeps it functional and dependable. Ignoring upkeep can lead to dirt buildup, wear on moving parts, and unnoticed damage that worsens over time.

Without routine inspections, minor issues such as misaligned belts or worn rollers remain unchecked. Preventative care allows you to address these concerns before they spiral into expensive repairs.

Operating It at the Wrong Speed

Another common mistake to avoid with your conveyor system is operating it at the wrong speed. If you run it too fast, your workers may not be able to keep it up, and it can strain components, significantly shortening their lifespan.

However, operating it too slowly can increase the manual labor your workers must complete. Try to strike the right balance between performance and longevity.

Walking on the System

Letting your workers use the conveyor system as a path can put them and the equipment at risk. Accidents from walking on conveyors result in injuries that increase liability and downtime. Ensure your employees only use designated walkways or maintenance platforms to access areas near the system without stepping on it.

Exceeding the Belt’s Weight

Every conveyor belt has a load limit, and exceeding it places undue stress on its components. Overloading them can cause structural harm and breakdowns that disrupt workflows.

However, one way to increase the capacity of your conveyor system is by purchasing a newer belt with a higher load capacity. By doing so, you can more carefully distribute loads while maintaining efficiency and safety.

Not Stocking Spare Parts

Waiting for spare parts to arrive after a breakdown wastes precious time and brings work to a halt. Conveyor systems rely on multiple components, such as belts, rollers, and motors, that wear down over time.

Keep a supply of those components to repair your system promptly and avoid costly interruptions. Prepare by identifying critical components that frequently require replacement.

Avoiding these common missteps extends the lifespan of your conveyor system and keeps your operations running smoothly. Be proactive, and keep your conveyor working as a dependable ally in your work.

