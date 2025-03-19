4 Home Hazards That Are Worse in the Winter

Cold temperatures, cozy fires, and hot chocolate—winter has its moments. However, there are several home hazards that are worse in the winter, and being prepared can keep you safe and warm throughout the season. From fire risks to frozen pipes, here are five dangers to watch out for in the winter and how to handle them.

Carbon Monoxide Buildup

When it gets chilly, we spend more time indoors with the heat cranked up. Unfortunately, furnaces, fireplaces, and gas-powered appliances can release carbon monoxide (CO), an odorless gas that’s incredibly dangerous.

The solution? Installing carbon monoxide detectors around your home is the most effective way to protect your family. Test the detectors regularly to make sure they’re working, and schedule routine maintenance for your furnace and fireplace systems to keep them running efficiently and safely.

Elevated Radon Levels

Radon is another invisible threat. This radioactive gas seeps into homes through cracks in the foundation or walls. Radon levels go up in the winter because we’re less likely to air out our homes. Over time, high radon exposure can lead to health complications, including severe lung issues.

One of the best ways to prevent radon buildup in the winter is to test your home, and thankfully, radon test kits are affordable and easy to use. A professional radon mitigation system may be necessary if levels remain above the recommended limit.

Increased Fire Risks

Space heaters and roaring fireplaces are a part of winter life, but they can also be dangerous. Improper use of heaters, overloaded electrical outlets, or unattended fireplaces significantly increases the risk of house fires during the colder months.

To reduce the risk, always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines when using heaters. Keep flammable items away from heat sources, whether it’s furniture, curtains, or holiday decorations. Don’t forget to test your smoke detectors regularly, and make sure you have a fire extinguisher nearby.

Frozen Pipes

When temperatures drop, the water in your pipes is more likely to freeze and expand, causing the pipes to burst. A flooded home is the last thing anyone wants in the dead of winter.

Take preventive action by insulating exposed pipes, especially in unheated areas like the attic, basement, or garage. When a serious cold snap is forecasted, allow faucets to drip slightly to keep water moving. If you suspect a pipe is already frozen, call a plumber. You can also turn on the faucet, and gently thaw the pipe with a hair dryer. Just don’t use an open flame.

Stay Safe This Winter

Winter may be a magical season, but it can be hard on your home. By understanding the home hazards that are worse in the winter, you can prepare for the cold. Take the time to protect your property, and you’ll thank yourself when spring finally rolls around.