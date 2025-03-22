Navigating Marketing Jobs In The US

New study reveals the hottest marketing skills American employers are looking for right now

Key Findings:

New data reveals the most in-demand marketing skills that hiring managers are looking for

Customer experience management is the most desired skill, followed by brand management in second and competitive analysis in third

Data also reveals the top marketing skills that are in demand in Canada’s marketing industry

Marketing isn’t just about catchy slogans and eye-catching graphics—it’s a field that demands diverse skills, from data-driven analytics to creative storytelling. But with the industry constantly changing at lightning speed, which marketing skills are actually in demand right now?

Jacob Kettner, the founder of First Rank, a top-ranked SEO and digital marketing company, and his team conducted a study to uncover the most sought-after expertise in today’s market.

First Rank put together a seed list of 47 marketing skills that covered all elements of the industry and then used Glassdoor to collect data on all current job postings that contained these required skills. The skills were ranked based on the number of job postings requiring each skill.

“Whether you’re a seasoned pro looking to stay ahead or an aspiring marketer plotting your next move, these insights reveal where you should focus your development goals,” says Jacob.

Table 1: The Most In-Demand Marketing Skills In The US

Rank Marketing Skill Number Of Job Postings 1 Customer Experience Management 877,673 2 Brand Management & Positioning 242,501 3 Competitive Analysis 125,852 4 Content Strategy 63,365 5 Project Management 56,036 6 Marketing Strategy Development 38,485 7 Product Marketing 34,805 8 Content Marketing 29,433 9 Email Marketing 25,879 10 Copywriting 22,432

Customer Experience Management

It’s no surprise that Customer Experience Management (CXM) takes the top spot with 877,673 job postings. Brands know customer loyalty hinges on more than just a great product—it’s about the entire journey. CXM professionals focus on optimizing every interaction a customer has with a company, from initial awareness to post-purchase engagement.

Why is this skill in such high demand? “Consumers expect seamless, personalized experiences across multiple touchpoints, whether online, in-store, or through customer support,” explains Jacob. “With data analytics, AI-driven insights, and omnichannel strategies becoming standard practice, companies need skilled professionals who can design and execute top-tier customer experiences that drive retention and brand advocacy.”

Brand Management & Positioning

A strong brand is a company’s most valuable asset, making Brand Management & Positioning a key priority for employers. This skill involves shaping a company’s identity, voice, and market perception to differentiate it from competitors and create an emotional connection with consumers.

“With consumers constantly bombarded with endless choices, standing out is tougher than ever,” Jacob shares. “Skilled brand managers make sure a brand remains relevant, engaging, and aligned with consumer expectations.” These attributes earned this skill a second-place spot, with 242,501 job postings.

Competitive Analysis

Knowledge is power, and Competitive Analysis is all about using data to gain an edge. This skill involves researching competitors, analyzing market trends, and identifying strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities within the industry.

Why the demand? “In today’s hypercompetitive landscape, brands can’t afford to operate in a vacuum,” says Jacob. “Businesses need professionals who can monitor competitor moves, consumer behavior shifts, and emerging market trends to make informed strategic decisions.”

With the sophistication of digital analytics tools and AI-powered insights, the ability to turn data into action is more valuable than ever, leading to the 125,852 job postings that rank this skill third.

The Broader Picture: Other Key Marketing Skills

Beyond the top three, several other skills are shaping today’s marketing job market:

Content Strategy & Content Marketing: Content remains king. Companies are investing in content strategy and content marketing to engage audiences, boost SEO, and build brand authority. The rise of video content, interactive media, and AI-generated content makes this a hot area of expertise.

Content remains king. Companies are investing in content strategy and content marketing to engage audiences, boost SEO, and build brand authority. The rise of video content, interactive media, and AI-generated content makes this a hot area of expertise. Project Management & Marketing Strategy Development: With marketing campaigns becoming more complex and multi-channel, project management and strategy development are critical. Companies need professionals who can oversee workflows, manage budgets, and make sure that marketing efforts align with business goals.

With marketing campaigns becoming more complex and multi-channel, project management and strategy development are critical. Companies need professionals who can oversee workflows, manage budgets, and make sure that marketing efforts align with business goals. Product Marketing: As businesses introduce new products and features, they need specialists who can bridge the gap between product development and market demand. Product marketers translate technical features into compelling value propositions that drive sales.

As businesses introduce new products and features, they need specialists who can bridge the gap between product development and market demand. Product marketers translate technical features into compelling value propositions that drive sales. Email Marketing & Copywriting: Despite the rise of social media and AI-powered advertising, email marketing remains one of the most effective tools for lead nurturing and customer retention. Similarly, copywriting is essential for crafting compelling messaging across all marketing channels.

“The data clearly reflects where marketing is headed—brands are prioritizing customer experience, differentiation, and data-driven decision-making. While digital skills like content marketing, email marketing, and competitive analysis remain important, companies are equally focused on strategic roles that drive long-term brand success.

“For marketers looking to future-proof their careers, focusing on customer experience, brand positioning, and competitive intelligence is a smart move. However, the broader list of skills highlights the need for a well-rounded approach, blending strategy, creativity, and analytics to meet the demands of today’s dynamic market.”