Heavy Equipment Maintenance To Prepare for Summer Heat

Summer’s intense heat can take a toll on you and your equipment. While you can’t control the weather, you can make sure your gear is ready to handle the challenge. Heavy equipment maintenance prepares everything for the summer heat, minimizes breakdowns, extends the life of your tools, and helps you stay on track.

Taking care of individual components now can make a big difference later. Here’s what to focus on to keep everything running smoothly all summer.

Fluid Levels

Hydraulic systems need clean oil to perform without overheating. Coolants also deserve close attention. They should be at the manufacturer-recommended concentration to handle the rising temperatures. Draining and replacing fluids that are nearing the end of their lifecycle will keep systems running efficiently.

Engine oil, brake fluid, and transmission fluid should round out your checklist. The higher the temperature, the harder your equipment works. Make sure it has everything it needs to stay cool and perform reliably.

The Battery

Heat accelerates chemical reactions inside the battery, leading to quicker wear and potentially catastrophic failures. Inspect batteries for corrosion, swelling, or broken connectors that could compromise their reliability.

Test voltage and charging systems for peak performance under heavy electrical loads. Replacing old batteries before summer arrives can save you unexpected interruptions in the middle of a project.

Attachments and Accessories

Attachments, such as grapples, buckets, and breakers, are integral to your summer workload. Weather-worn attachments won’t hold up to demanding tasks, so perform seasonal maintenance for skid steer grapples and other attachments. Look for bent tines, damaged hydraulics, or loose mount points that could interfere with functionality.

Give attachments the attention they need so they meet the demands of your seasonal projects, such as routine land clearing to intensive construction digs.

Full Wash

Once all the moving parts are in top condition, it’s time for a thorough cleaning. While washing may seem like a cosmetic task, it serves a practical purpose by removing the buildup of dirt, grease, and debris that can trap heat or impede performance.

Pay close attention to radiators and grills in order to support airflow and engine temperature regulation. Use a pressure washer on undercarriages, wheel hubs, and hydraulic lines to reveal and address cracks or leaks.

Start Now To Beat the Heat

Summer will be here sooner than you think. If you’ve got projects that need to stay on schedule, now’s the time to act. Conducting heavy equipment maintenance to prepare for summer heat will give your machines the fighting chance they need to perform under pressure. Take these steps today to avoid costly setbacks!