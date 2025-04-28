ADHD Renovations: Tips for Adding a Basement Bathroom

Thinking about adding a bathroom to your basement? Same! I’m a homeowner and avid DIY-er, and, like so many of us, I have ADHD. I wanted to share my experience (complete with plenty of tricks I wish I’d known earlier) for making a new basement bathroom that actually works for an ADHD brain.

Why Remodeling With ADHD Is Its Own Adventure

Anyone who’s tackled a renovation knows it comes with dust, decisions, and delays. But for those of us with ADHD, the real battle is focus. There’s the endless Pinterest scrolling, the struggle to remember measurements you didn’t write down, the project paralysis, the impulse to change the plan mid-way…sound familiar?

For me, the key was writing things down in a system I could trust (hello, color-coded notebook) and forgiving myself for not being a “finish it in a weekend” type.

Plan Your ADHD-Friendly Basement Bath

If you’re adding a basement bathroom and also wrangling ADHD, I know a few things that can save your sanity.

1. Visuals, Checklists, and Repeats

Keep plans visible. A laminated checklist on the wall made it way harder for my brain to lose the next step. Visual reminders keep the project moving instead of stalling out from overwhelm.

2. Open Storage Is Your Friend

Closed cabinets became a black hole for supplies. Instead, open shelves keep essentials right where I can see them. Baskets or labeled bins keep things tidy but still accessible.

3. Easy-To-Clean Everything

Low-maintenance finishes are a must. I chose larger floor tiles (less grout to scrub) and installed wall hooks instead of towel bars, all in the name of making cleanup quick before my focus wanders.

4. Lighting and Color Choices

Bright, layered lighting keeps the space from getting gloomy. Sticking with light, neutral colors calms my mind and makes the room feel more open.

5. ADHD-Proofing Plumbing Choices

I learned the hard way that all-brass water valves are worth every penny. Cheaper plastic ones can fail over time, sometimes catastrophically. Invest in sturdy, all-brass valves, and you’ll thank yourself later.

If you live with ADHD and are planning a basement bathroom renovation, give yourself permission to do things your way. Use every visual aid possible and build in systems that actually support you. And seriously, don’t cut corners on plumbing hardware.