Hoosiers: Prepare for Local Tax Increases

Indiana residents may soon feel the financial pinch as two major policy shifts—President Donald Trump’s tariffs and Senator Mike Braun’s property tax cuts—could lead to higher local tax increases. While these policies aim to “strengthen national trade” and provide homeowner relief, their unintended consequences may force municipalities to raise other local tax increases to compensate for lost revenue.

For Hoosiers, this means preparing now to mitigate the impact. Here’s what you need to know and how to safeguard your finances.

1. Understanding the Link Between Tariffs, Property Taxes, and Local Budgets

Trump’s Tariffs: A Double-Edged Sword

Donald Trump has enacted sweeping new tariffs on imported goods, including a 10% universal baseline tariff and up to 60% on Chinese imports. While intended to protect American industries, tariffs can:

Increase consumer prices on everyday goods, from electronics to groceries.

on everyday goods, from electronics to groceries. Strain local businesses that rely on imported materials, potentially leading to job cuts.

that rely on imported materials, potentially leading to job cuts. Reduce state sales tax revenue if consumers cut back on spending due to higher prices.

When sales tax revenues drop, local governments may be forced to find alternative funding sources—often through higher income or local tax increases.

Braun’s Property Tax Cuts: Relief with a Catch

Senator Mike Braun has championed property tax reductions to ease the burden on homeowners. However, local governments rely heavily on property taxes to fund:

Public schools

Police and fire departments

Road maintenance and infrastructure

If property tax revenues decline without replacement funding, cities and counties may be forced to raise other taxes or fees to avoid budget shortfalls.

2. Where Local Tax Increases Could Hit Hardest

While Indiana has a reputation for low taxes, certain areas may feel more pressure than others:

Cities with tight budgets (e.g., Gary, Muncie) may resort to higher local income taxes.

(e.g., Gary, Muncie) may resort to higher local income taxes. Rural counties with limited commercial tax bases could see fee hikes for utilities and services.

with limited commercial tax bases could see fee hikes for utilities and services. School districts might push for voter-approved referendums to make up for lost funding.

3. How Hoosiers Can Prepare Financially

A. Review Your Budget for Rising Costs

Expect higher prices on goods affected by tariffs (electronics, vehicles, clothing).

on goods affected by tariffs (electronics, vehicles, clothing). Monitor utility and service fees , as local governments may increase them to offset lost revenue.

, as local governments may increase them to offset lost revenue. Adjust discretionary spending to account for potential tax hikes.

B. Appeal Your Property Tax Assessment

If property taxes remain high despite Braun’s cuts, consider:

Checking your assessment for errors (many counties offer online portals).

for errors (many counties offer online portals). Filing an appeal if your home’s valuation seems inflated.

if your home’s valuation seems inflated. Applying for exemptions (homestead, senior citizen, or veteran deductions).

C. Explore Tax-Deferred Savings Options

Maximize 401(k) or IRA contributions to reduce taxable income.

to reduce taxable income. Utilize HSAs or 529 plans for healthcare and education savings.

D. Stay Informed and Engage Locally

Attend city council and school board meetings to voice concerns about tax hikes.

to voice concerns about tax hikes. Vote in local elections —local officials often influence budget decisions.

—local officials often influence budget decisions. Support small businesses that may struggle with tariff-related cost increases.

4. Long-Term Solutions for Indiana’s Tax Stability

While individual preparation helps, systemic solutions are also needed:

Diversifying local revenue streams (e.g., attracting new industries to broaden the tax base).

(e.g., attracting new industries to broaden the tax base). State-level fiscal reforms to ensure property tax cuts don’t cripple essential services.

to ensure property tax cuts don’t cripple essential services. Federal trade policies that balance protectionism with affordability.

Conclusion: Proactive Planning is Key

Hoosiers could face rising consumer costs and shifting local tax burdens. Residents can soften the blow by staying informed about potential local tax increases, influencing future policy decisions, adjusting budgets, and engaging in local policymaking. While Trump’s tariffs and Braun’s property tax cuts may have merit, their ripple effects demand preparation—starting now.

Indiana has weathered economic shifts before, and with thoughtful planning, families can do so again. Keeping abreast of local tax increases is a vital aspect of financial literacy for residents. Monitoring local government decisions, advocating for balanced policies, and planning for local tax increases are crucial as families navigate economic uncertainties in Indiana.