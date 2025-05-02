Property Tax Relief Programs in Delaware County, Indiana

Delaware County homeowners facing potential tax increases due to shifting state and federal policies may qualify for local property tax relief programs. Below is a breakdown of available exemptions, deductions, and assistance programs that can help reduce your property tax burden, including various property taxes associated with homeownership. Property tax relief is essential for homeowners to manage their financial obligations effectively.

1. Standard Property Tax Deductions & Exemptions

All Delaware County homeowners should first ensure they’re claiming these standard savings:

A. Homestead Standard Deduction

Who qualifies? Primary residence owners.

Benefit: Reduces assessed value by up to $48,000 (or 60% of assessed value, whichever is less).

How to apply: File [Form 11] (https://www.in.gov/dlgf/files/Form-11-13687.pdf) with the Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

B. Supplemental Homestead Deduction

Who qualifies? Homeowners with a property valued under $600,000.

Benefit: Additional deduction (35% of assessed value after the standard deduction, up to $24,960).

Automatically apply if you have already received the Homestead Deduction.

Seeking property tax relief may require documentation and timely applications.

C. Mortgage Deduction

Who qualifies? Homeowners with a mortgage.

Benefit: Deducts up to $3,000 from assessed value.

How to apply: Submit the mortgage statement to the county auditor.

D. Over 65 Deduction

Who qualifies? Homeowners aged 65+.

Benefit: Additional deduction (up to $14,000).

Income limit: $25,000 (single) / $32,000 (joint).

How to apply: File with the Delaware County Auditor.

E. Disabled Veteran Deduction

Who qualifies? Veterans with a service-connected disability.

Benefit: Up to $24,960 deduction (or full exemption if 100% disabled).

How to apply: Submit a VA disability certification to the auditor.

Delaware County-Specific Tax Relief Programs

A. Property Tax Relief for Seniors (Circuit Breaker)

Who qualifies? Homeowners 65+ with income under $25,000 (single) / $32,000 (joint).

Benefit: Caps property taxes at 2% of assessed value (deferring excess amounts).

How to apply: File [Form 11-A](https://www.in.gov/dlgf/files/Form-11A-13688.pdf).

Many seniors benefit from property tax relief programs explicitly designed for them.

B. Delaware County Low-Income Tax Abatement

Who qualifies? Low-income homeowners (varies by township).

Benefit: Partial or complete tax abatement based on income.

How to apply: Check with your township trustee.

C. Emergency Relief for Financial Hardship

Who qualifies? Homeowners facing sudden financial distress (job loss, medical crisis).

Benefit: Possible temporary tax reduction or payment plan.

How to apply: Contact the Delaware County Auditor’s Office.

Property tax relief ensures that financial burdens do not disproportionately impact specific demographics.

3. How to Appeal Your Property Tax Assessment

If your property taxes seem too high, you may challenge the assessment:

Check your assessment online at [Delaware County GIS] (https://beacon.schneidercorp.com/Application.aspx?AppID=1084&LayerID=23808&PageTypeID=4&PageID=0). Compare similar homes to see if your valuation is unfair. File an appeal with the Delaware County Assessor (deadline: June 15). Present evidence (appraisal, repair estimates, or market comparisons).

4. Additional Resources

Delaware County Auditor’s Office

Phone: (765) 747-7726

Website: [ www.co.delaware.in.us/auditor ]

www.co.delaware.in.us/auditor Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF)

Website: [www.in.gov/dlgf](https://www.in.gov/dlgf)

Final Tip: Act Now!

Many tax relief programs have strict deadlines. If you qualify, apply as soon as possible to maximize savings before potential local tax hikes occur.

Have questions? Contact the Delaware County Auditor’s Office for personalized assistance!