7 Packing Tricks For “Bleisure” Trips

The rising popularity of “bleisure” trips—combining business travel with leisure time—has created a new challenge for professionals: how to pack efficiently for work obligations and vacation fun. With airlines charging increasing amounts for checked bags and the hassle of lugging multiple suitcases through airports, mastering the art of packing light has become an essential skill.

“Most travelers bring far more than they need,” says Dr. Steve Burgess, CEO and founder of CME Vacations, a company that organizes Continuing Medical Education conferences in vacation destinations. “The key is being strategic about what you pack and how you pack it.”

Drawing on his experience organizing hundreds of work-and-play trips for healthcare professionals, Dr. Burgess shares his top tips for packing light without sacrificing professional polish or vacation enjoyment.

1. Pack A Color-Coordinated Capsule Wardrobe

The foundation of light packing is creating a versatile capsule wardrobe where everything matches. “Choose a base neutral color like navy, black, or gray for your professional items, then add one or two accent colors that work across both casual and business settings,” advises Dr. Burgess. “This way, a blazer that looks professional with slacks during your meeting can be paired with jeans for evening drinks.”

For a weeklong trip, aim for no more than three pairs of pants/skirts, five tops, one jacket, and one dress (if applicable). When mixed with other pieces, each item should be able to create at least three different outfits.

2. Choose Double-Duty Shoes

“Shoes are often the heaviest items in a suitcase and take up the most space,” says Dr. Burgess. “Limit yourself to two pairs: comfortable dress shoes that can handle a full day of walking, and a casual option like sleek sneakers that work for both sightseeing and casual dinners.”

Wear your bulkiest shoes on the plane to save luggage space, and stuff socks and small items inside your packed shoes to maximize every inch of space.

3. Embrace Wrinkle-Resistant Fabrics

Nothing says ‘I’m living out of a suitcase’ like wrinkled clothing. “Synthetic blends, merino wool, and modern performance fabrics resist wrinkles and can often be worn multiple times without washing,” notes Dr. Burgess. “They also dry quickly if you need to wash something in your hotel sink.”

These technical fabrics have come a long way—many now look as polished as traditional materials but perform much better for travelers.

4. Streamline Your Tech

“Most people pack too many gadgets,” says Dr. Burgess. “Before adding any tech to your bag, ask if it serves multiple purposes.”

A tablet with a keyboard case can replace a laptop for many tasks. A smartphone can be your camera, e-reader, and entertainment system. Pack a single universal adapter rather than multiple chargers, and consider a multi-port USB charger to power several devices with one outlet.

5. Miniaturize Your Toiletries

“Hotel toiletries have improved dramatically in recent years, yet travelers still pack full-size products they don’t need,” Dr. Burgess points out. “Take advantage of what your accommodation provides and only pack specialized items.”

For must-bring products, transfer them to small containers or buy travel sizes. Solid toiletries like shampoo bars and cologne save significant space and eliminate the risk of liquids leaking in your bag.

6. Use Packing Cubes Strategically

Packing cubes are more than organizational tools—they’re space savers. “I organize my cubes by outfit type: one for workout clothes, one for professional attire, one for casual wear,” explains Dr. Burgess. “This compresses your clothing and makes it easy to find what you need without unpacking everything.”

The compression feature of quality packing cubes can reduce the volume of your clothes by up to 20%.

7. Apply The “Wear It Twice” Rule

For trips longer than three days, plan to wear most items twice. “Obviously not undergarments, but pants, skirts, and jackets can easily be worn multiple times,” says Dr. Burgess. “Just pack enough tops to stay fresh, and perhaps throw in a travel-size fabric refresher spray for quick touch-ups.”

This approach cuts your clothing needs nearly in half. For longer trips, consider using hotel laundry services or finding a local laundromat for a midway refresh rather than packing for every day.

CME Vacations organizes Continuing Medical Education (CME) conferences that blend professional development with leisure. The company caters primarily to physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. It offers accredited courses in scenic destinations, allowing attendees to earn CME credits while enjoying a rejuvenating getaway.