5 Behaviors Emotionally Intelligent People Never Display

In today’s competitive work environment, technical skills alone aren’t enough to excel professionally. By cultivating emotionally intelligent practices, professionals can enhance their interpersonal relationships and foster a collaborative work environment. Understanding and managing emotions—both their own and others’—has become increasingly valuable for workplace success and career advancement, particularly for emotionally intelligent people.

“A lot of professionals focus extensively on developing technical capabilities but overlook the importance of emotional intelligence,” says business expert Monica Cabaniss, Co-owner of Falcon Digital Marketing, a company specializing in lead generation and digital advertising strategies for businesses of all sizes. She emphasizes that developing emotionally intelligent skills is crucial for long-term success.

Cabaniss has observed patterns among highly effective professionals working with diverse clients across multiple industries. Below, she identifies five behaviors that emotionally intelligent people consistently avoid in the workplace.

1. They Never Shift Blame to Others

Emotionally intelligent professionals understand the power of accountability. When projects don’t go as planned or mistakes happen, they refrain from pointing fingers at team members or external factors.

“People with high emotional intelligence recognize that blame-shifting damages trust and team dynamics,” Cabaniss explains. “Instead of saying ‘Jane didn’t give me what I needed’ or ‘The client changed requirements’, they focus on solutions and what they could have done differently.”

This approach creates psychological safety within teams and encourages honest communication. When team members don’t fear being blamed, they’re more likely to innovate, take appropriate risks, and speak up when they notice problems.

2. They Never Dismiss Others’ Feedback

Receiving criticism can trigger defensive reactions, but emotionally intelligent people resist this natural response. Instead of dismissing feedback or immediately justifying their actions, they listen actively and consider different perspectives.

“The ability to receive feedback without becoming defensive is a hallmark of emotional intelligence,” says Cabaniss. “These professionals understand that feedback, even when delivered imperfectly, often contains valuable insights for growth.”

This openness to feedback accelerates professional development and signals to colleagues and supervisors that you value continuous improvement over ego protection.

3. They Never Have Emotional Outbursts

While everyone experiences frustration, anger, or disappointment at work, emotionally intelligent people don’t let these emotions control their behavior. They avoid raising their voice, sending angry messages, or making impulsive decisions when emotions run high.

“The workplace remembers emotional outbursts long after they occur,” Cabaniss notes. “Professionals with strong emotional intelligence recognize when they’re becoming overwhelmed and take steps to regulate their emotions before responding.”

These steps might include temporarily stepping away from a situation, practicing deep breathing, or postponing meaningful conversations until they regain emotional balance.

4. They Never Fail to Consider Context

Emotionally intelligent professionals understand that workplace behaviors and communications don’t occur in a vacuum. Before forming judgments or responding to situations, they consider relevant context such as organizational pressures, personal circumstances, and cultural differences.

“Instead of taking a one-size-fits-all approach to interactions, emotionally intelligent people adjust their communication style based on both the situation and the individuals involved,” says Cabaniss. “They recognize that what motivates one team member might discourage another.”

This contextual awareness helps them navigate complex workplace dynamics and build stronger relationships across diverse teams.

5. They Never Neglect Their Impact on Others

Perhaps most importantly, emotionally intelligent professionals consider how their words and actions affect those around them. They notice non-verbal cues indicating discomfort, confusion, or disagreement and adjust their approach accordingly.

“Workplace conflicts tend to stem from people being unaware of how their behavior impacts others,” Cabaniss explains. “Emotionally intelligent professionals regularly check in with colleagues, ask clarifying questions, and demonstrate genuine concern for others’ experiences.”

This awareness prevents many problems before they begin and helps resolve existing tensions before they escalate into larger issues.

“Emotional intelligence isn’t a nice-to-have soft skill – it directly impacts bottom-line results through improved collaboration and decision-making. When professionals recognize and manage emotions effectively, teams become more cohesive and productive. They communicate more clearly, resolve conflicts more efficiently, and readily adapt to changes.

“I’ve repeatedly seen how emotional intelligence creates environments where innovation thrives. Creativity flourishes when people feel psychologically safe to express ideas without fear of emotional backlash or blame. Additionally, leaders with high emotional intelligence typically retain top talent better because they create workplaces where people feel valued and understood.

“The good news is that, unlike IQ, emotional intelligence can be developed throughout our careers. By consciously practicing these behaviors—taking accountability, receiving feedback well, managing emotional responses, considering context, and being mindful of our impact—professionals can significantly enhance their effectiveness and advance their careers meaningfully.”