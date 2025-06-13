Why You Should Care About the IRS

You might not think much about the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) unless it’s tax season. For many, the IRS is just that confusing government agency that collects money. But new insights from a former U.S. Treasury expert, Anisha Steephen, reveal that the IRS is far more than just a tax collector – and it’s currently facing changes that could affect every single one of us.

Anisha Steephen, a nationally recognized expert in economic policy, recently shared their concerns on “Notes on the Crises.” Having worked at the U.S. Treasury until January 2025, Anisha has a unique insight into what’s happening behind the scenes at the IRS. We want Muncie Voice readers to understand why what’s going on at the IRS is so essential, and why it’s about much more than just numbers.

The IRS Under Attack: A Strategic Takeover

According to Anisha Steephen, what’s happening at the IRS isn’t just typical government changes. It’s a “structural takeover”. This idea is laid out in “Project 2025,” a detailed plan to bring the IRS under much tighter executive control. The plan aims to achieve this by appointing political appointees to key positions, reducing the number of career civil servants, and advocating for tax policies that generally benefit the wealthy more than average Americans.

The first clear sign of this change came in February. News reports stated that a group, referred to as DOGE in the article, was trying to get access to the IRS’s Integrated Data Retrieval System. This system holds some of the most sensitive personal financial information in the entire government. Experts immediately raised alarms, saying this wasn’t just a simple technology upgrade but a deliberate move to take over a crucial part of our government.

Since then, the situation has become increasingly chaotic. There have been reports of leadership changes, job cuts within the IRS, and even a “hackathon” hosted by DOGE. Anisha Steephen stresses that these are not just random events. Instead, they are part of a larger, planned effort to turn the IRS into a tool that serves political goals, rather than remaining a neutral enforcer of tax laws. This isn’t just about an administrative mess; it’s about a systematic attempt to control the very core of how the federal government manages its money and resources. The question at stake is whether our democracy can truly survive if this core function is taken over.

Why the IRS is So Important to Our Democracy

You might wonder, Why should I care so much about the IRS? The IRS is the financial backbone of the entire federal government. It handles trillions of dollars, ensuring that money moves smoothly through the system. It’s the agency that ensures tax laws are followed, detects fraud, and has the authority to audit even the wealthiest individuals to prevent tax evasion. It doesn’t make the tax laws, but it enforces the ones Congress passes. This administrative role is precisely what makes it so powerful and crucial in maintaining fairness.

However, the IRS’s role extends even deeper than just collecting taxes. It also plays a crucial role in helping to spread wealth, stabilize the economy, and fund essential public services. For example, in Fiscal Year 2024, the IRS collected $4.9 trillion in taxes, representing approximately 96% of all government revenue. This substantial amount of funds is essential for government expenditures on various initiatives, including housing, healthcare, efforts to combat climate change, education, and programs that provide income support to millions of people. Think about how, in 2021, the IRS was able to deliver over $100 billion in expanded Child Tax Credit payments, directly helping families.

When Anisha Steephen says they “love the IRS and taxes,” they mean they appreciate these vital social responsibilities. The IRS is a powerful institution, but it’s important to remember it’s only as democratic as the political forces that guide it.

Controlling the IRS: Controlling America’s Operating System

The current efforts by DOGE are not about making the IRS more efficient or eliminating waste. Instead, it’s about “repurposing” the agency to serve a new kind of power. The goal appears to be to rewire the IRS into a tool for executive control, potentially allowing private companies to handle tax enforcement, and using advanced computer systems (“algorithmic control”) over public systems.

This move, according to Anisha Steephen, aims to sever the link between democratic accountability and the relationship between Congress, the laws it passes, and the American public. To control the IRS is to maintain the very operating system of the American government. This is why the current situation is so dangerous – it threatens the fairness and stability of our entire system.

As Muncie Voice readers, understanding these complex issues is vital. The IRS might seem distant, but its role in our financial health and the functioning of our democracy is undeniable. What happens to the IRS directly impacts the fabric of our society and the resources available to our communities, including right here in Muncie.