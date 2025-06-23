Lifting slings are indispensable in construction, as they play pivotal roles in the safe transportation of heavy materials. However, damaged or worn-out slings can turn into serious hazards, leading to accidents, costly downtime, and failed compliance with OSHA regulations.

Understanding how to inspect lifting slings for wear and tear is essential to ensure workplace safety, maintain efficiency, and extend the life of your equipment. This guide will walk you through the essential practices to keep your slings in top condition.

Why Lifting Sling Inspections Matter

Damaged lifting slings jeopardize safety and productivity. They may give way under the load, causing equipment damage, operational delays, or, worse, workplace injuries. Regular inspections are good habits and key elements of OSHA compliance, helping teams avoid hefty fines and lawsuits. They also make good business sense by preventing premature sling failure and avoiding costly replacements.

Daily and periodic inspections save time and money by reducing the likelihood of downtime, while ensuring your team uses equipment in its safest state. Inspecting slings is an investment in smoother, safer operations.

Common Wear Points for Different Slings

Each type of sling is unique, and so are the wear points to look for. For chain slings, visible deformation, stretching, or cracks in the links indicate trouble. Custom-built slings are especially vulnerable due to varying load patterns, which increase their wear and tear potential. Web slings, made of nylon or polyester, suffer from fraying, UV damage, and sometimes chemical exposure. Inspecting these factors keeps failures at bay.

Wire rope slings call for attention to broken wires, kinks, crushed strands, and corrosion, all of which could compromise load-bearing ability. Meanwhile, round slings are prone to discoloration, exposed core yarns, or tears in the covering, making their upkeep equally crucial. Keeping up with routine inspections ensures equipment availability and prevents last-minute failures.

Steps To Conduct a Proper Sling Inspection

Start with a visual check—look for cuts, frays, rust, or any deformations. Then, if safe, run your hands along the sling to feel for damage that might not be visible.

Check the tag. It must be securely attached and easy to read. If it’s missing or unreadable, take the sling out of service immediately.

Proper rigging matters, too. Learning the four knots you need to know for rigging and lifting reduces stress on slings and keeps loads secure. When in doubt, remove the sling from use. It’s always better to stay safe than risk failure.

Frequency of Inspection Matters

For maximum safety, slings should undergo quick daily checks before each use. Schedule detailed inspections monthly or quarterly, depending on the frequency of usage and the work environment. Always align with OSHA and ASME guidelines to make sure your procedures are thorough and compliant.

Know When To Replace Your Sling

Replace your sling at the first sign of compromised load-bearing sections, visible damage, or missing ID tags. Manufacturer recommendations can also guide your decision. When rigging, using proper knots is equally important for safety and efficiency.

Inspections are a simple, yet effective way to prevent accidents and extend sling life. Knowing how to inspect lifting slings for wear and tear transforms your workspace into a safer and more reliable environment for construction success.