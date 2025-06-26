Global Billionaires Net Worth By Countries

Key Findings:

A new study reveals which countries control the most billionaire wealth in 2025, measuring total net worth rather than just the number of billionaires.

The United States leads with $6.7 trillion in combined billionaire wealth, more than four times China’s $1.7 trillion total.

France shows the highest average billionaire wealth at $10.3 billion per individual, despite ranking sixth in total wealth.

Billionaires are multiplying faster than ever, but they’re not exactly spreading themselves around evenly. Like exclusive restaurants or luxury resorts, some countries have become the go-to destinations for the absurdly wealthy, while others are left wondering what they’re doing wrong.

Some nations are winning big in the global competition for extreme wealth, thanks to everything from tech booms and friendly tax policies to simply being lovely places to park a superyacht. The question is: who’s attracting the wealthy ones?

1000 Mines, an online gaming platform, decided to dig into the numbers and find out which countries are hoarding the most billionaire wealth in 2025. Using Forbes’ latest billionaire data, they’ve mapped out where the earnest money is concentrated – and the results might surprise you.

Table 1: Top 10 Countries By Total Billionaire Wealth

Rank Country No. of Billionaires (Total, 2025) Billionaire Net Worth (Total, $) Billionaire Net Worth (Average, $) 1 United States 901 $6,747,900,000,000 $7,489,345,172 2 China 434 $1,661,800,000,000 $3,829,032,258 3 Germany 172 $784,500,000,000 $4,561,046,512 4 India 209 $944,400,000,000 $4,518,660,287 5 Russia 141 $581,300,000,000 $4,122,695,035 6 France 56 $579,500,000,000 $10,348,214,286 7 Hong Kong 65 $334,400,000,000 $5,144,615,385 8 Canada 76 $359,100,000,000 $4,725,000,000 9 Italy 76 $342,200,000,000 $4,502,631,579 10 Switzerland 42 $242,700,000,000 $5,778,571,429

You can view the full rankings here.

1. United States – The Wealth Hoarding Champion

America isn’t just winning the billionaire count game with 901 ultra-rich residents; it’s crushing it in the wealth department too, sitting on a mind-boggling $6.7 trillion. That’s more money than most people can even conceptualize. With the average American billionaire worth $7.5 billion, it seems like the land of opportunity is still living up to its reputation, at least if you’re already incredibly wealthy.

2. China – Quantity vs. Quality

China comes in second with $1.66 trillion in billionaire wealth, which sounds impressive until you realize that’s still less than a quarter of what America’s billionaires are worth. With 434 billionaires averaging $3.8 billion each, Chinese billionaires are like the younger siblings in the global wealth family – plenty of them around. Still, they haven’t quite reached their older brother’s level yet.

3. India – The Dark Horse

Here’s where things get interesting. India swoops into third place with $944.4 billion in total billionaire wealth, despite having only 209 billionaires. That’s fewer billionaires than Germany, but more total wealth – talk about quality over quantity. At $4.5 billion per billionaire on average, India’s ultra-rich appear to be doing something right in the wealth accumulation game.

4. Germany – Steady and Reliable

Germany holds fourth place with $784.5 billion spread across 172 billionaires. True to the German stereotype, this represents solid, dependable wealth—the kind built on engineering excellence and industrial prowess rather than flashy tech startups. At $4.6 billion per billionaire, German wealth feels like it comes with a warranty.

5. Russia – Wealth in Complicated Times

Russia rounds out the top five with $581.3 billion in billionaire wealth, held by 141 individuals. Considering recent global events, the fact that Russian billionaires still control such a substantial amount of wealth ($4.1 billion on average) is remarkable. However, we suspect some of these assets might be being more creative about their actual locations these days.

The Millionaire’s Millionaire Club

France deserves special mention for pulling off something impressive: attracting the world’s wealthiest billionaires. With just 56 billionaires controlling $579.5 billion, French billionaires average a whopping $10.3 billion each. Apparently, if you’re going to be ultra-rich, France is where you go to do it in style. Meanwhile, Switzerland proves that size doesn’t matter when you’ve got 42 billionaires sitting on $242.7 billion. That’s some serious wealth-per-capita action happening in the land of chocolate and precision watches.