Genocide: A Stark UN Report on Palestine

A recent and highly significant report from the United Nations, A/HRC/59/23, authored by Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, casts a searing light on the economic dimensions of the ongoing situation in the Palestinian territories. Titled “From economy of occupation to economy of genocide,” the report moves beyond a critique of mere occupation to assert that corporate interests are not only sustaining but actively profiting from and enabling what it terms an “economy of genocide.” This shift in terminology marks a grave escalation in the UN’s discourse on the matter, demanding urgent attention from the international community and corporate entities alike.

Corporate Complicity in Settler-Colonialism

The Special Rapporteur’s investigation meticulously details the profound involvement of numerous corporate entities in Israel’s settler-colonial project within the Palestinian territories. The report posits that, historically, commercial interests have often been the driving force behind colonial endeavors, frequently leading to associated genocides. This pattern, according to Albanese, is strikingly evident in the Israeli colonization of Palestinian lands.

The report argues that the pursuit of economic gain has long fueled the expansion of settlements, the exploitation of resources, and the systemic denial of Palestinian rights. This “economy of occupation” has, for decades, created a lucrative environment for companies willing to operate within and benefit from the occupation’s structures.

Sectors Implicated in Sustaining the Occupation

Albanese’s report explicitly identifies a broad spectrum of industries and individual firms whose activities are said to contribute to the denial of Palestinian self-determination and perpetrate other severe human rights violations. These include, but are not limited to:

Arms Manufacturers: Companies supplying military equipment essential for maintaining control and conducting operations that have led to displacement.

Companies supplying military equipment essential for maintaining control and conducting operations that have led to displacement. Tech Firms: Those providing surveillance technologies, data management systems, or infrastructure that supports the occupation’s administrative and security apparatus.

Those providing surveillance technologies, data management systems, or infrastructure that supports the occupation’s administrative and security apparatus. Construction Companies: Firms involved in building or expanding settlements, infrastructure, or barriers in occupied territories, thereby facilitating illegal land appropriation and fragmentation.

Firms involved in building or expanding settlements, infrastructure, or barriers in occupied territories, thereby facilitating illegal land appropriation and fragmentation. Financial Institutions: Banks and investment firms providing capital, loans, or financial services to companies operating in settlements or directly benefiting from the occupation economy.

The report asserts that these corporate entities, through their commercial operations, have directly enabled the systematic displacement and replacement of Palestinians. This process, it argues, has accelerated dramatically since October 2023, particularly through extensive military campaigns in Gaza that have led to widespread devastation and mass displacement, as well as intensified displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank.

The Shift to an “Economy of Genocide”

A critical element of Albanese’s report is its assertion that the economic framework has transitioned from one solely characterized by occupation to one that is now intertwined with genocide. This grave accusation suggests that corporate engagement is no longer merely supporting an illegal occupation but is now complicit in actions that meet the legal definition of genocide, as per international law. The report emphasizes the deep and undeniable integration of the economies of settler-colonial occupation and the acts of genocide, presenting them as two sides of the same coin.

Call for Accountability and Disengagement

The Special Rapporteur concludes with a resolute call for accountability. The report explicitly urges that corporate entities and their executives be held liable for their roles, both at the domestic and international levels, if their activities are found to be connected with violations of international law and crimes. It places a clear onus on businesses to conduct rigorous due diligence and to cease all dealings that could be interpreted as supporting the occupation or any acts that fall under the category of genocide.

The report makes it unequivocally clear that corporate engagement with any component of the occupation is deemed to be connected with violations of international law and crimes. This strong stance serves as a stern warning to all businesses: continued involvement carries the risk of legal and moral culpability. The overarching message is a powerful demand for corporate entities to disengage from such dealings immediately or face potential liability for their complicity in egregious human rights abuses and international crimes.