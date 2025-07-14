In a move that has roiled his MAGA base, former President Donald Trump and his administration have faced mounting criticism over their handling of the much-anticipated release of files related to the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The controversy centers on promises of bombshell revelations that ultimately led to a declaration that a key piece of expected evidence—a “client list”—does not exist. This recent turmoil provides a contemporary backdrop to the sprawling, historical narrative of intelligence-entangled blackmail detailed by investigative journalist Whitney Webb in her book, “One Nation Under Blackmail.”

Promises Made, Promises Broken

During his time in office and leading up to recent events, Trump and his officials had stoked expectations among his supporters for a major disclosure of Epstein-related documents. Attorney General Pam Bondi, in particular, became the face of this promise, stating in a February 2025 Fox News interview that what was presumed to be a client list was “sitting on my desk right now to review”. This fueled a belief among many that a reckoning was imminent for powerful figures connected to Epstein.

However, the rollout of these files fell far short of expectations. An initial “Phase 1” release in February 2025, presented to conservative influencers, contained information that was essentially already in the public domain. Following this, Bondi claimed the FBI had been withholding thousands of documents, further building anticipation. But in a stunning reversal in July 2025, the Justice Department announced that after reviewing over 300 gigabytes of data, there was “no incriminating client list” and no evidence that Epstein had blackmailed prominent individuals. The memo also reaffirmed the official finding that Epstein died by suicide.

The declaration that no such list exists has created a firestorm of criticism from some of Trump’s most ardent supporters, who now accuse the administration of a cover-up. Trump himself has reacted with frustration, questioning why people are still focused on Epstein and attempting to shift the narrative by claiming the “Epstein Files” were created by his political opponents.

“One Nation Under Blackmail”: A Historical Framework

Whitney Webb, in her extensive work “One Nation Under Blackmail,” offers a lens through which to view these events not as an isolated incident but as part of a much larger and deeply rooted system of control. Webb’s thesis posits that Epstein’s sexual blackmail operation was not the work of a lone deviant but rather a state-sponsored enterprise with ties to intelligence agencies, a continuation of tactics used for decades by a nexus of organized crime and influential figures.

Trump’s Proximity to a Shadowy World

Webb’s research places Donald Trump in proximity to this shadowy world, primarily through his long-time mentor, the infamous lawyer Roy Cohn. Webb details how Cohn, a key figure in the McCarthy hearings, was allegedly involved in a sex blackmail ring. In an interview, Webb noted that Cohn’s involvement in such activities made Epstein’s later operations seem less like an anomaly.

Furthermore, Webb points to other connections, such as Trump’s purchase of a yacht from Adnan Khashoggi, a notorious arms dealer who, according to Webb, also used women to blackmail influential clients. For Webb, these associations are not mere coincidences but are indicative of an environment where wealth, power, and illicit activities have long been intertwined.

Webb’s book argues that these blackmail operations serve as a tool for intelligence agencies to control politicians and other powerful individuals. While “One Nation Under Blackmail” does not accuse Trump of direct involvement in Epstein’s network, it situates him within a historical context of figures who have associated with individuals and operated in circles where such methods were allegedly commonplace.

The latest chapter in the Epstein saga under the Trump administration, with its broken promises and the official denial of a “client list,” has left a vacuum of information that is being filled with accusations and speculation. Whitney Webb’s work provides a framework for understanding the deeper, historical currents of power and control that may be at play, suggesting that the whole story of Jeffrey Epstein and his connections is far more complex than a single list of names.