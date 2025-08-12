Writing a eulogy ranks among life’s most challenging yet important tasks. When someone you care about passes away, finding the right words to honor their memory feels overwhelming.

If you’re struggling to find the right words to put on paper, we can help. Below, we’ll offer guidance on how to write a meaningful and interesting eulogy.

Gathering Your Materials

Start your eulogy preparation by collecting stories, memories, and insights about the deceased. Reach out to family members, friends, and colleagues who knew them well. Ask specific questions about their favorite memories, the person’s unique qualities, and moments that defined their character.

Create a list of significant life events, achievements, and relationships that shaped who they were. Consider their hobbies, passions, and the values they held dear. This information forms the foundation of your eulogy and ensures you capture the full picture of their life.

Creating Your Structure

Begin your eulogy by introducing yourself and explaining your relationship to the deceased to create a personal connection with the audience. Highlight key characteristics that defined them by sharing specific examples instead of simply listing traits. If they were generous, recall a moment that illustrates their kindness; if they had a sharp sense of humor, share a story that captures their wit.

Include pivotal moments from their life, such as their childhood, career milestones, family relationships, and achievements they took pride in. These details offer a fuller picture of who they were, beyond just one role or relationship, and help celebrate their unique journey.

Writing from the Heart

To write a meaningful and interesting eulogy, don’t get bogged down in trying to use flowery and impressive language—use your natural, conversational tone that feels genuine and true to you. Balance the sadness of loss with the joy the person brought to others by sharing a mix of funny stories and heartfelt moments. This approach helps people process their grief while remembering the happier times.

Keep your eulogy concise. One of the main things to avoid when writing a eulogy is making it too long, as you can lose the attention of the audience and the main thesis of the speech. Aim for a five to seven-minute speech, which is about 600 to 800 words.

Preparing for Delivery

Practice reading your eulogy aloud several times before the service to identify awkward phrasing and ensure a smooth delivery. Time yourself to stay within appropriate limits, and plan for emotional moments by marking pauses in your speech and keeping water nearby. If emotions overwhelm you, arrange for someone in advance to step in and finish reading.

When delivering the eulogy, speak slowly and clearly. Grief and nerves can make you rush, so take deliberate pauses between sections and embrace brief moments of silence. This will help maintain composure and ensure your message is heard.

Creating a Lasting Tribute

End your eulogy with gratitude for knowing the deceased and acknowledging their impact on others. A heartfelt eulogy, filled with authentic memories, becomes a gift to those who loved them, offering comfort and celebrating a life well-lived. While it can be a scary endeavor, especially for those with fears of public speaking, doing it to the best of your abilities can be deeply rewarding and meaningful for honoring a loved one.