How To Get Your Dog Used to Their New Bed

Everyone has their own rules for dogs on the furniture, and some owners don’t want their dog to share the bed with them. Getting a bed for your dog gives them their own space to be cozy, but some dogs need time to adjust and get into the habit of using the bed.

Fortunately, there are many ways to get your dog used to their new bed that you can pull off with a little patience, understanding, and the right approach. Just know that this process can take time and may depend on the dog’s personality and previous experiences.

Choose the Right Location for Success

You want to pick a good place to set up your dog’s new bed. Dogs prefer sleeping in safe, secure areas, so try not to place the bed in a spot where foot traffic will interrupt your dog’s rest. Instead, we recommend placing it in the corner of a room where you and your family spend time relaxing. This way, your dog can feel close to you while maintaining a sense of comfort.

If your dog already has a place where they like to rest, consider placing the bed around that spot so that using it feels more natural. Keeping the bed in familiar areas makes it easier for them to adjust and makes using the new bed a less jarring experience. If your dog continues to sleep in their old spot, try to gradually move the old and new bedding closer together. You can eventually remove or merge them together when the dog seems comfortable with the new arrangement.

Make the New Bed Appealing and Familiar

One of the best ways to get your dog used to their new bed is to make it feel comforting and familiar to them. Try placing some of their favorite toys or treats around the bed to make them associate the bed with their own smell. Some items that smell like you can also help them enjoy the spot more.

You want to encourage them to explore the space without forcing them into it. Let them investigate it at their own pace instead of trying to pull them over to it or making them lie down. You can add extra layers of comfort by getting them a luxury dog blanket for added comfort. The more enticing the space is, the more likely they are to want to check it out.

Establish Positive Associations Through Routine

Try to encourage use of the bed with positive reinforcement. If your dog is sniffing around it, try giving them some gentle words of encouragement, or reward them with pets and praise when they lie down on it. These are pleasant experiences that help your dog associate the bed with positive things in their environment.

Whether you have a puppy or an elderly dog, adjusting to a new bed can take time. Just remember to be patient with your pup and always reward the behavior you want to see from them.