Velvet Anthurium is unlike any other houseplant. Their dramatic foliage, velvety texture, and striking veining make them otherworldly.

Deep greens, purples, and reds shine differently depending on the light. Anthuriums are living pieces of art that transform any room. So, it’s no surprise that people like U.S. creator Justin Jones are gaining a following on social media for sharing unusual anthurium hybrids with the plant community. For many collectors and enthusiasts, these plants are the holy grail of indoor gardening, the perfect balance of strength, elegance, and exoticness.

It’s easy to see why they have such a following. Not only do anthuriums grab your eye, but they are also hardy and versatile. This makes growing them a rewarding experience for seasoned collectors and curious beginners alike. They’re both beautiful and resilient, meaning they can thrive with proper care.

But if you want to bring one into your home, you may be wondering where you can get the best plants. With so many breeders and sellers around the world, choosing a reputable source is crucial. That’s where this list of the top 5 velvet-leaf anthurium sellers comes in.

Why Velvet Anthuriums Captivate Plant Lovers

Anthuriums hold a special place in the houseplant world because they bring so much more than beauty. Their sculptural leaves and unusual textures instantly create a sense of luxury, but they’re also surprisingly practical. Many species, including the popular flamingo lily, are valued as natural air purifiers, helping to freshen indoor spaces while adding a decorative touch.

Another reason Velvet Anthuriums inspire such devotion is their versatility. For collectors, rare velvet-leaf cultivars capture the attention with their veining and colour shifts. But even beginners appreciate the many varieties that are hardy enough to thrive at home. They adapt to a range of indoor conditions, so you don’t need a greenhouse to enjoy them.

DocBlock – Best for Scientific-Grade Beauty and Strength

Behind the name DocBlock is Dr. Jeff Block, a physician botanist and M.D. who has spent almost 50 years breeding velvet-leaf anthuriums. His medical background shows in his approach. Plants are selected and bred with the same precision and hardiness you’d expect from scientific research. That is precisely what sets him apart in an industry where aesthetics is king.

The results are amazing, as the interdisciplinary team of Block Botanical Gardens has a deep understanding of agricultural and healthcare sciences. They use this knowledge to create the world’s most striking velvet anthuriums, combining deep purples and regal reds with contrasting veins. These are also built to last with strong genetics that give them an edge over other varieties on the market.

Pros:

Decades of breeding expertise

Velvet foliage and strong vein patterns

Plants for experts and newbies

Cons:

Limited availability due to demand

Granthuriums – Best for Grower Education

Founded in 2021, Granthuriums is a new name in the anthurium world. Granthuriums operates as a boutique that focuses on rare velvet-leaf species and carefully selected hybrids. An enthusiast runs the brand-turned-breeder, pairing plant sales with guidance, making it a good address for beginners.

Collectors can also access uncommon varieties that aren’t easily found elsewhere. As a young brand, the focus on rarity and educational support has already carved out a niche for the brand.

Pros:

Specializes in rare and unusual species

Provides growing advice and resources

Boutique, personal services

Cons:

Small-scale availability

Still new on the market

TWP Tropical – Best for Accessible Rare Varieties

Also known as Tropical World Plants, TWP Tropical has built its reputation by making rare velvet anthuriums more accessible to U.S. buyers. Operating since 2019, it began as an Etsy shop run by owner Tommy Poehling and has grown into a go-to source for collectors looking for velvet-leaf hybrids without the headaches of importing into the U.S. Every plant is shipped rooted, pest-free, and ready to adapt to new conditions.

The range is broad, from well-known cultivars to more unusual crosses, such as Voldemort (Anthurium carlablockjae variegated). They have grown through their Etsy presence, gathering strong customer reviews and setting up a shop on their own.

Pros:

Wide selection of rare, rooted plants

U.S.-based with free domestic shipping

Strong track record of customer satisfaction

Cons:

High price tags for rare specimens

Availability is limited to U.S. customers

Aroid Market – Best for Affordable Variety

Based in Bandung, Indonesia, Aroid Market has grown quickly since its founding in 2020. Rather than focusing on just a few standout cultivars, the nursery offers hundreds of different aroids, including many velvet Anthuriums. By working closely with local farmers and running multiple greenhouses, it’s able to supply a wide variety at competitive prices.

For collectors who want to explore different velvet anthuriums without breaking the bank, Aroid Market provides an impressive catalogue. The trade-off is that ordering internationally can mean navigating import permits and longer shipping times.

Pros:

Huge catalogue of Anthuriums and other aroids

Competitive pricing

Supports local farming communities

Cons:

International shipping is complex and time-consuming

Less emphasis on education

Equatorial Exotics – Best for Bold Hybrid Experiments

While some breeders focus on stability and tradition, others thrive on pushing boundaries. Equatorial Exotics is one of those names, known for producing bold hybrid Anthuriums that stand out for their sheer size, unusual shapes, or dramatic colours.

This experimental approach appeals to growers seeking alternatives to standard catalogues. Each hybrid feels like a one-of-a-kind statement, which can be exciting but also means results vary more widely than with established cultivars. Availability is another challenge; many of these hybrids appear in small numbers and sell out quickly. Still, Equatorial Exotics represents the creative edge of what velvet-leaf Anthuriums can become.

Pros:

Unique hybrids with bold aesthetics

Expands what velvet-leaf Anthuriums can look like

Appeals to adventurous collectors

Cons

Limited supply, often sells out quickly

Less predictable traits compared to standard cultivars

Conclusion

Velvet-leaf anthuriums are more than just pretty plants. They’re living decor that brings texture, color, and even cleaner air into your home. Collectors want them for their rarity, while beginners like me appreciate them for their hardiness. Each of the sources above has something to offer, from rare species to affordable varieties, depending on your priorities.

But one name stands above the rest. DocBlock is where science meets beauty: Decades of careful breeding distilled into plants that are as tough as they are stunning. That’s why this is the top choice whether you’re just starting with anthuriums or adding to an existing collection.