6 Best Care Coordination Solutions

From housing support and mental health services to hospital discharges and community-based programs, organisations need tools that help them work together seamlessly. Yet too often, service providers are stuck with disconnected systems that make it difficult to share information or demonstrate impact.

That’s where modern care coordination platforms come in. These solutions go beyond simple case management to offer data sharing, referral tracking, and outcome reporting. They give providers, payers, and governments the ability to see the bigger picture and respond more effectively to community needs. A growing number of platforms in 2025 are now reshaping how care is delivered across health and social services, and below, we review six of the best solutions to explore.

Community CareLink is a platform designed specifically for social care, offering a flexible approach that adapts to the way communities actually operate. Unlike more rigid systems, it doesn’t require every provider to work within the same software environment. Instead, it allows different organisations, from nonprofits to health systems and government agencies, to collaborate effectively, even across fragmented networks.

At its core, Community CareLink provides case management tools, closed-loop referrals, and community information exchange (CIE) capabilities. Staff can follow clients throughout their journey, connect them with resources in real time, and track outcomes across multiple services. Reporting features are another strength, giving organisations the ability to demonstrate their impact to funders, attract investment, and guide future decision-making.

What sets Community CareLink apart is its adaptability. Whether supporting one neighbourhood or scaling to an entire state, the platform flexes to local needs without forcing everyone into a one-size-fits-all model. For organisations looking to bridge the gap between health and social care while maintaining accountability and transparency, Community CareLink offers a proven and practical solution.

Formerly known as Aunt Bertha, FindHelp provides one of the largest searchable databases of social care services in the United States. The platform makes it easy for individuals and organisations to locate resources such as food banks, housing assistance, and health programs. Its referral tracking tools allow providers to close the loop on whether support was accessed, which is crucial for measuring outcomes.

While it focuses more on resource discovery than deep case management, FindHelp’s accessibility and scale make it a valuable starting point for communities seeking to connect people with essential services quickly and efficiently.

Unite Us has become one of the most recognisable names in care coordination, particularly in the United States. Its platform connects healthcare providers, social service organisations, and government agencies to create integrated networks of support. Through closed-loop referrals, staff can see not only when a referral is made but also whether services were accessed, giving a clearer picture of outcomes. Unite Us also provides robust analytics, helping stakeholders identify service gaps and measure community impact.

What sets it apart is its ability to scale. The platform is often rolled out across entire states, enabling collaboration on a population level. For organisations seeking a broader, system-wide approach to connecting health and social care, Unite Us is a great option.

UK-based Person Centred Software focuses on digital care planning for health and social care providers, helping organisations modernise the way they record and share information. The platform helps care homes and community organisations move away from paper-based records by offering mobile tools that allow staff to log information in real time, reducing errors and improving efficiency across teams. Features include medication management, wellbeing tracking, and compliance reporting.

Person Centred Software leans more toward healthcare than community-wide coordination, and it supports the principle of personalised care by ensuring staff have accurate and up-to-date information on every individual. For providers looking to improve care quality and efficiency, it’s a strong contender to consider.

Nourish is another UK platform aimed at modernising care planning and record-keeping. Built for residential care and home care services, it offers features like daily notes, outcome tracking, and communication tools that keep staff connected. Its mobile-first design makes it practical for carers working across multiple locations.

Although it doesn’t provide broad community exchange like other platforms, Nourish plays an essential role in improving frontline efficiency and reducing administrative workload. For providers focused on delivering person-centred care within their organisation, it’s a user-friendly solution that keeps staff engaged and information accurate.

Birdie specialises in home care management, offering a platform that helps agencies coordinate visits, track care delivery, and ensure compliance. Features include digital care records, medication management, and family engagement tools that keep everyone informed about an individual’s well-being. Its emphasis on transparency and communication makes it particularly valuable for home care providers who want to build trust with families while meeting regulatory standards.

Though narrower in scope than some other platforms on this list, Birdie shines in its focus on the home care environment, making operations smoother for providers and outcomes clearer for families. Streamlining scheduling, record-keeping, and communication helps agencies deliver a more reliable service while reducing the administrative burden on staff. Families also benefit from greater transparency, with real-time updates that build trust and peace of mind.

Final Thoughts

The future of health and social care depends on collaboration, data sharing, and the ability to demonstrate real impact. Platforms like Community CareLink, FindHelp, Unite Us, Person Centred Software, Nourish, and Birdie each approach this challenge from different angles. Some emphasise large-scale community coordination, while others concentrate on improving the quality of care within specific settings such as care homes or home care services.

What links them all is a commitment to making care delivery smarter, more accountable, and easier to manage. For organisations considering how to strengthen their approach in 2025, exploring these platforms is a valuable step toward building more connected and effective systems of support.