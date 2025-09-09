WinterProof Your Business Property

Winterproof your property in the Fall when it is still warm outside, cause honestly, winter has a way of making itself known quickly. That winter damage doesn’t only affect homes, but you better believe it can really give businesses a beating, too. Just think about it; one day, everything feels manageable, and the next, snow and ice are causing headaches for anyone trying to run a business. It’s a big headache, and chances are, it’s going to be pretty costly too.

As you know, life in general gets a little more uncomfortable when there’s cold weather, right? Well, it’s not just that, of course, but things seem to get pretty tough, and you can count on that happening for your property too. Oh yeah, sidewalks, parking lots, and even the building itself all take a hit once temperatures drop. So it really can’t be stressed enough that you need to try to winterproof where you can. Honestly, that preparation (ideally before winter) really can make a massive difference, and it’s less costly in the long run.

There are Hidden Costs to Consider

Well, for starters, you absolutely need to understand that cold weather quietly adds up to significant expenses if you don’t get ahead of it. Okay, sure, most people know that when it comes to their homes, but yeah, the same concept applies to businesses, too. So, the cracks in pavement widen, small leaks turn into water damage, and icy sidewalks increase the risk of slips and falls. Customers and employees notice these things, and a poorly maintained property can leave the wrong impression. That’s seriously the last thing you want to deal with, right?

You Need to Consider Parking Lots and Sidewalks

It was mentioned briefly above, so let’s go into a bit more detail. So, when the first thing customers see is a parking lot full of potholes or icy patches, it doesn’t set the right tone. Like, how can it? Anyways, snow, ice, and repeated freeze-thaw cycles are hard on pavement, and sidewalks can quickly become a safety hazard if they aren’t maintained.

Businesses that take time to seal, repair, or even invest in new parking lot paving before winter hits are definitely making wise decisions. Now, sure, by all means, no business likes these upfront costs, but isn’t it worth it to reduce that liability? A lawsuit is going to cost way more than these preventative measures.

What About Drainage and Runoff

You’d be surprised how common this issue is. Melting snow has to go somewhere, and if your property doesn’t drain properly, you’re left with icy patches that refreeze overnight.

Needless to say, these spots are dangerous for pedestrians, but they’re also damaging surfaces when water seeps into cracks and expands in the cold. Basically, it’s going to cause some long-term structural problems (which are extremely costly).

Winterproof Entryways – the Worst of the Winter Mess

Okay, it sounds a little weird, but bear with the explanation. So, the front door is where everyone comes in, and during winter, it also becomes one of the toughest areas to manage.

How? Well, there’s salt, slush, and water, and those quickly build up, creating slippery conditions that aren’t welcoming to customers or staff (and again, there’s the potential of a lawsuit). Usually, you’ll see a lot of businesses add those non-slip mats, and those tend to do the trick (and even hot air blowing right at the entrance too.