5 Ways to Stop Spiders This Fall

It’s that time of year again, when spiders begin seeking warmth and shelter from the coming winter – the one that those of us who hate anything with more than four legs dread. The air’s getting cooler, and those little (and sometimes not so little) arachnids that send a chill down many of our spines are looking for somewhere warm to lay their heads, and that naturally leads to them coming indoors, invading our spaces, and making us too scared to go into the bathroom. It’s a nightmare.



But you know what? Before you declare all-out war on the poor things or consider moving out for the winter, there are tons of things you can do to prepare your home for spider season and minimize the chances of a full-scale invasion of the eight-legged kind.

Seal the Cracks

Think of spiders like nosy neighbors – they’ll use any opportunity to slip inside. Check your doors, windows, and vents for tiny gaps, and seal them with caulk or weatherstripping. Not only will this keep spiders out, but you’ll also make your home more energy efficient. It’s a win-win: fewer cobwebs and lower heating bills.

Declutter Like You Mean It

Spiders adore clutter because it gives them tons of safe places to hide away. Piles of boxes in the basement, stacks of magazines, or that “I’ll deal with it later” corner, in particular, all make perfect hideouts. Autumn is the ideal time to declutter anyway, so channel your inner minimalist and give them fewer places to lurk. Bonus: you’ll feel lighter and more organized once it’s all gone.

Clean the Corners

You know those neglected corners of the ceiling? Spiders know them very well, too. Regularly dusting corners, window sills, and behind furniture makes your home less appealing for web-building. A quick vacuum around the edges of rooms once a week can make a huge difference in keeping things spider-free.

Light Smartly

Insects are attracted to bright outdoor lights, and guess who loves a house full of insects? Yep, spiders. Switching to yellow or warm-toned bulbs for your porch and exterior lights makes your home less of a bug magnet, which in turn makes it less appealing to the spiders hunting them. Think of it as cutting off their food supply at the source.

Call in Pest Control if Needed

Sometimes, despite your best efforts, the spiders seem determined to stage a takeover. That’s when it’s time to bring in the professionals because you know you don’t want to be dealing with a whole colony of spiders yourself, right? A quick pest control visit can identify problem areas, safely remove infestations, and give you peace of mind. It’s not about overreacting; it’s about knowing when to tag in the experts.

The Bottom Line

Spiders may be inevitable this time of year, but they don’t have to rule your home. With a bit of sealing, cleaning, and clever lighting, not to mention decluttering and the option of professional pest control, you can stay one step ahead. That way, you get all the joys of autumn (candles, cosy nights, pumpkin spice everything) without the jump scares of surprise webs in the shower.

So, here’s to a calmer, comfier spider season, because your house should feel like your sanctuary, not a set from a horror film.