Is there something that you are experienced in that you would like others to know about? This could be anything, but one of the best ways to share that knowledge is by creating online educational programs for people to use. This could be used for professional advancement or just for fun, but regardless, there are going to be certain things you’ll want to be aware of when it comes to how to create it. Let’s take a look at some of the things you’ll want to consider here.

Define Your Purpose & Audience

Before you start creating content, ask yourself who it is for and what its purpose is. Without this, you won’t be able to achieve much, and you might struggle to keep your program developing as you hope. What do the people who are going to use the platform need, and what are they keen to learn, and why? How will their success be measured? These are the kinds of things you need to think about before you start setting it up.

Choose A Delivery Model

In short, how will the online educational programs work and what will they look like? You might find that one of the easiest and most complete ways is to use a platform like Lumion, which can make all of this so much simpler. You could offer self-paced courses via recorded videos, readings, and quizzes, or you could have more of an online cohort-based program. Perhaps there could even be a hybrid between the two. In any case, this is something you will need to decide upon soon, and certainly before you start building much else into it.

Build The Curriculum

Breaking down your content into modules or units tends to make learning more effective. You will need to decide for each module or unit what the specific learning objective is, and you’ll probably want to include a mix of content formats, reinforcing that with exercises, quizzes, and reflections, and the like. This is something that will be hugely important for you to consider, and it’s essential to make a point of doing so as soon as possible.

Create Engaging Online Educational Programs

Online learning can feel passive if it is only lectures. It’s important to keep your learners as active as possible, which can be achieved by using short video lessons instead of hour-long recordings, incorporating interactive quizzes or polls, and utilizing real-world case studies or projects, among other methods. These are the kinds of content that you will want to focus on if you are trying to create some content that is really going to work for your students, and it’s going to make for a much more successful program on the whole.