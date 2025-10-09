5 Top UK Formation Companies Reviewed

Want to form your own company? These formation companies will make it easier by handling all the paperwork for you.

One thing to note about Your Company Formations is that they have won numerous awards, which is a positive sign for those seeking a good experience moving forward. Your Company Formations stand out in a crowded market as they can combine expertise and recognition. Over the last two years, they have won two different awards, demonstrating their ability to commit to and meet very high standards. Awards in this space don’t tend to be handed out lightly, so recognition like this is invaluable if you want to make a good choice.

If you look beyond these details, you will notice that their team has over 100 years of combined experience and possesses a great deal of knowledge as well. They have designed their process to cover the bases while ensuring that you don’t get overwhelmed by jargon. Additionally, you may find that the platform can adapt to your needs, enabling you to achieve the results you need consistently during your start-up phase.

Best for Affordable Pricing

One of the most significant benefits you stand to get when using Your Company Formations is the fact that their services are highly affordable. The packages are very cheap and start from just £2.48. You will need to pay the Companies House filing fee, but aside from that, it is one of the lowest packaged company formation bundles available in the UK. Each package is defined, which means it’s very easy for you to obtain all the necessary documentation, allowing you to prepare for trading. As you progress, you can then access a range of premium features. You can also take advantage of printed incorporation certificates, and you can also get a London registered address if you want. This is in combination with VAT registration and a managed filing service.

Mint Formations has become a top pick for entrepreneurs. This is especially true for those working overseas. They offer a tailored support service and pricing that starts as low as £9.99. One thing you should know about them is that they also provide excellent value, and trademark registration is included as part of the service. They have a supportive team that can guide you through the process, and they stand out as one of the top options in the UK.

Best for International Formations

If you want to form an international company, Mint Formations is an excellent option. They are the best for those who want to break into the UK markets, and they can also help you with things like setting up business bank accounts. They can provide you with trademark support as well as a straightforward process with very minimal fees.

Another great option would be Companies Made Simple. The best thing to know about this company is that it has an intuitive platform and a rapid formation process as well. This means you can have your company registered in no time, with the confidence that it will be done properly. You can form your company in under five minutes, which means you can spend more time building your business and less time completing paperwork.

Best for Simplicity

If you want to ensure that the entire process is straightforward and that you aren’t missing out on anything, then Companies Made Simple is one of the best choices available. They can provide you with a concise, no-fuss approach, and they can also work with you to ensure that you understand the process and how everything works. Another benefit is that Companies House internationally recognizes them and can offer optional add-ons, as well as business mail forwarding.

Capital Office can provide you with virtual office space, but that’s not all. They can also provide you with support for company formation. They can provide you with a virtual receptionist, and they can also work with you to handle things like mail. If you need a full-service solution, you can count on them to go above and beyond to deliver what you need, when you need it.

Best for Virtual Offices

If you need to form your company and want to ensure you have the support you need for your virtual office, then this is the ideal solution for you. They can provide you with an address in London, which can make your business appear more credible overall. This is ideal for smaller companies, but it is also well-suited for international companies that want to establish a more substantial presence in the market. If you need assistance with virtual work, this service can also help you showcase your professionalism by providing the necessary paperwork to establish a legitimate business presence.

ANNA Bank, also known as ANNA Money, is one of the best account providers available, and in addition to this, they offer company formations as part of their package deals. If you want to combine your company formation with your business bank account, then you know that it is one of the best options available. You can count on them to make sure that you have everything you need to get started, with a range of options available.

Best for All-in-One Services

If you’re looking for an all-in-one service, ANNA Money can offer a range of services. You can count on them to guide you through the whole process, with years of experience in the sector. They are ideal for start-ups and those seeking new and easier ways to form their company.

So, there you have it – the top formation companies of 2025. Why not explore whether any of the above options can meet your needs and requirements today?