The Right Way to Respond After Unexpectedly Losing a Job

Losing a job suddenly can feel like having the ground pulled out from under you. One day, you’re planning next week’s workload; the next, you’re packing up your desk. It’s normal to feel shocked, angry, or even embarrassed. But while you can’t change what’s happened, you can control how you respond — and that can make all the difference in how quickly you bounce back.

Here’s how to approach this tough chapter with calm, clarity, and confidence.

Take a Breath Before Taking Action

The first thing to do after being let go is simple: pause. Don’t rush to update your LinkedIn or vent online. Give yourself a few days to process what’s happened. Losing a job is not just a financial event — it’s an emotional one, too.

During those first few days, focus on self-care. Go for walks, talk to supportive friends, and take a break from career-related stress. You don’t need to have a plan right away. Let your emotions settle before making significant decisions about your next steps.

When you act from a calm mindset rather than a panicked one, you’ll make smarter, more strategic moves toward your next opportunity.

Know Your Rights Before You Walk Away

Before signing anything or accepting a severance package, it’s important to understand what you’re legally entitled to. Many people feel pressured to agree to whatever’s presented during that first meeting — especially when they’re emotional or blindsided. But take a step back and review the details carefully.

This is where speaking with employment lawyers can be a smart move. They can explain your rights under the Fair Work Act, check whether your termination was lawful, and ensure you’re receiving everything you’re owed — such as notice pay, unused leave, or redundancy entitlements. If something doesn’t seem right, they can help you challenge it properly.

Understanding your legal standing early on protects you from being taken advantage of and gives you peace of mind moving forward.

Review Your Finances with Honesty and Calm

Once the initial shock wears off, turn your attention to your financial situation. Start by listing your essential expenses — rent or mortgage, food, utilities, and transport — and compare them against your savings or any severance pay you’ve received.

If you think money might get tight, contact your service providers early. Many banks, insurers, and utility companies offer hardship programs that can temporarily pause or reduce payments. The earlier you ask for help, the more options you’ll have.

Avoid making any big financial decisions out of panic. Hold off on dipping into superannuation or taking out loans unless necessary. Instead, look for practical short-term adjustments — like cutting back on subscriptions or finding freelance work — while you plan your next move.

Reflect on What’s Next — Without Blame

It’s easy to replay events in your head and wonder what you could’ve done differently. While reflection is healthy, avoid turning it into self-blame. Use this time to think about what you really want from your career.

Ask yourself:

Did I enjoy the kind of work I was doing?



Do I want to stay in the same industry, or is this a chance to pivot?



What skills or interests have I been neglecting that I’d like to develop?



This kind of honest reflection can turn a setback into a turning point. Sometimes losing a job pushes you toward something far better — even if it doesn’t feel that way at first.

Reconnect with Your Network

Many Australians find their next opportunity through people they already know, rather than through job advertisements. Reach out to former colleagues, mentors, and industry friends. Let them know you’re open to new opportunities — but do it thoughtfully.

You don’t need to announce that you’ve been let go in a big social media post. Instead, send personalised messages to key contacts, letting them know you’re exploring what’s next and would appreciate any advice or introductions.

Even casual catch-ups can lead to unexpected doors opening. Networking is not about asking for favours — it’s about staying connected and visible when opportunities arise.

Refresh Your Professional Materials

When you’re ready, update your resume and LinkedIn profile to reflect your most recent accomplishments. Focus on achievements, not duties — for example, “Improved team efficiency by 25% through process automation” rather than “Managed workflow systems.”

If you can, ask former colleagues or managers for written recommendations while your work together is still fresh in their minds. Positive testimonials can help boost your credibility with future employers.

Also, consider learning something new. Short online courses or certifications can give you a competitive edge and demonstrate to potential employers that you’re proactive and adaptable.

Take Advantage of Support Services

If you’ve been made redundant, you may be eligible for government or community support programs. Services such as Workforce Australia, Centrelink, or local job networks can assist with career counselling, training, and financial support.

There’s no shame in seeking help — these services exist precisely for moments like this. They can also connect you to retraining options if you’re considering changing industries or upgrading your qualifications.

Some companies even offer outplacement services for employees they’ve had to let go. If that’s available to you, make full use of it — it can ease your transition significantly.

Keep a Healthy Routine

Job loss can easily disrupt your routine. Without the daily structure of work, days can blur together, and motivation can slip. Creating a simple daily schedule helps keep your energy and mindset in check.

Start your mornings with purpose — whether that’s exercise, updating your job search plan, or learning something new. Dedicate a few hours to job applications, then allow yourself time to rest and recharge.

Maintaining a structured approach and healthy habits will keep you productive without burning out. It’s also a reminder that your life still has rhythm and value, even during uncertain times.

Stay Open to New Opportunities

Sometimes, losing a job forces you to think creatively about what’s next. Maybe you’ve always wanted to freelance, start a small business, or transition into a different field altogether.

Don’t dismiss ideas just because they seem unfamiliar or risky. Many people discover fulfilling careers after being pushed out of their comfort zones. You might even find that what you thought was a setback becomes a catalyst for growth.

Keep an open mind when exploring options — contract roles, temporary projects, or part-time positions can all be valuable stepping stones to your career goals. The goal isn’t to replace your old job immediately; it’s to move forward one smart step at a time.

Focus on What You Can Control

When your employment ends suddenly, so many things feel out of your hands — and that can be deeply unsettling. But the truth is, you still control how you respond, how you spend your time, and how you prepare for the next chapter.

Take ownership of your job search and self-development. Celebrate small wins, such as updating your CV, landing an interview, or acquiring a new skill. Each action you take builds momentum and reminds you that you’re still moving forward.

Remember: a job loss doesn’t define you. It’s a moment in your story, not the whole book. With the right mindset and support, this setback can lead to a stronger, more fulfilling direction than before.