Make Unboxing A Defining Brand Experience

Nowadays, so much business is conducted online that the in-store brand experience is often what companies are missing, and sometimes this can make it difficult for them to truly stand out. However, some companies have found ways to create this experience, not just online, but also through their deliveries. Unboxing has become a significant part of the online shopping experience, and it can also be a defining aspect of your brand. But how do you create a great unboxing experience?

Make It A Sensory Experience

Part of what makes unboxing so experiential is that it can often engage the customer in more than one sense at a time. Your packaging should be aesthetically pleasing, of course, but it should also include textures, scents, and sounds strategically. This might consist of crinkled paper, soft fabric wraps, or spraying part of the packaging (or a card inside) with a faint natural fragrance. These sensory cues can make it more than just opening a package, but engaging with a whole brand experience, which can make them linger longer on the brand, and even share their experience with friends or online.

Go For Immersion

Your unboxing experience should be based on a cohesive and well-thought-out design, reflecting your brand identity through colours, textures, and messaging. Choose high-quality materials, perhaps eco-conscious ones, as well as memorable accessories, such as wicker baskets, linen ribbons, or embossed boxes, to make your deliveries stand out from all the other packages that your customers can expect. Layered packaging can also be a great way to build anticipation as customers unwrap, peel, and reveal each element of the box.

Personalize Unboxing For Impact

Personalisation has become a significant part of online business nowadays, whether it’s through the e-commerce store experience, email marketing, or even part of the product unboxing process. Including thank-you notes, name tags, or custom inserts that are tailored to the customer’s purchase or preferences can leave a greater emotional impact with the delivery. Little extras, such as sample products or discount codes on items that match their purchase history, can make the customer feel genuinely valued, rather than part of a simple transaction. The more emotionally connected your customer feels during the unboxing process, the greater the positive impact of your products will be, fostering loyalty and potentially even turning them into brand advocates.

Encourage Sharing

One of the most significant benefits of a great unboxing experience is that many people, especially influencers or content creators in your space, may want to take pictures and videos to share online. You may not have to do a lot to incentivize this phenomenon, but you should make sure to engage with it when it happens. Keep an eye out for brand mentions on social media, and be ready to like, share, and comment on those featuring your boxes, to extend the good feeling with customers for longer.

Unboxing experiences make shopping with your brand much more memorable, emotionally impactful, and even have the potential to go viral. Consider if it’s the right strategy for your brand.