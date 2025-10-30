Second Harvest Food Bank Responds to SNAP Benefit Interruption Amid Government Shutdown

MUNCIE, IN – As the federal government shutdown continues and November SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits remain unfunded, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana is preparing for a surge in need across its eight-county service area.

According to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, over 50,000 Hoosiers in East Central Indiana, including those residing in Blackford, Delaware, Grant, Henry, Jay, Madison, Randolph, and Wabash counties, rely on SNAP to help feed their families. With benefits paused until the government reopens, these neighbors face an uncertain and deeply concerning situation.

At the same time, federal employees, many of whom are essential workers, continue to report for duty and are going without pay, creating even more pressure on already struggling households.

"This shutdown is more than a political stalemate. It's a crisis for families who depend on SNAP to put food on the table," said Bekah Clawson, President & CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank. "We're seeing food insecurity already at record highs, and with benefits suspended, families are suddenly left without the most basic resources. We will do everything we can to respond, but this is a moment that requires all of us to step up."

Emergency Response Underway

Second Harvest is activating its emergency response plan to increase food distributions across the region, prioritizing high-need communities. The food bank will be coordinating with local officials, partner agencies, and volunteers to distribute additional food in the coming weeks.

“These efforts come at a significant and unplanned cost to the organization,” Clawson said. “SNAP provides nine meals for every one meal the charitable food network can supply. Even in the best of times, we can’t fill that gap alone. We’re grateful for the incredible community partners and donors who make our work possible, but the truth is that this situation isn’t sustainable. We need government programs like SNAP to function, and we need them funded.”

How to Help

Second Harvest is calling on the community to join the effort. Monetary donations will enable the food bank to purchase and distribute more food to meet the increasing demand. Every dollar provides up to four meals for local families.

Those wishing to support the response can donate at https://curehunger.org/donate or sign up to volunteer at https://curehunger.org/get-involved/volunteer.

For information on upcoming food distributions or to find assistance, visit https://curehunger.org/get-help.

“Second Harvest will always stand with our neighbors,” Clawson said. “We can’t control when the government reopens, but we can control how we respond, and we’ll continue to do everything in our power to make sure no one goes hungry.”