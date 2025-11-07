Common Myths About Tornado Safety Debunked

When tornado sirens wail and dark clouds swirl overhead, split-second decisions can mean the difference between life and death. Unfortunately, many people rely on outdated or completely false information when preparing for these powerful storms.

These dangerous misconceptions can lead to poor choices that put lives at risk. To make sure that doesn’t happen, here are the myths surrounding tornado safety we want to debunk.

Opening Windows Equalizes Pressure

This one isn’t quite as common anymore, but plenty of people still believe that opening windows before a tornado hits will prevent their house from “exploding” due to pressure differences. This myth suggests that tornadoes create such low pressure that sealed buildings will burst outward if people don’t open their windows to equalize the pressure.

The reality is far different. Tornadoes cause devastating damage primarily through their powerful winds and flying debris, not pressure changes. While tornadoes do create pressure drops, modern buildings are designed to handle these variations. Opening windows wastes precious time that should be spent seeking proper shelter. Even worse, it exposes you to dangerous flying glass and debris while you’re trying to open them.

Tornadoes Only Happen in Tornado Alley

The term Tornado Alley refers to the Great Plains region, including Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and some surrounding states, where tornadoes are most frequent. While there’s a lot of debate over where Tornado Alley is located today, the term has led many people to believe that tornadoes are exclusive to these areas.

What most people don’t realize is that tornadoes can actually occur in all 50 states, and their patterns are shifting. Research shows that tornado activity is increasing in southeastern states like Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi, while decreasing in traditional Tornado Alley. Even Indiana sees its fair share of tornadoes, averaging about 22 per year. Weather patterns, not state boundaries, determine where these storms develop.

Tornadoes Avoid Big Cities

Even if you live right in the middle of Tornado Alley, some people feel safe in cities because they think that tornadoes naturally avoid these areas, because tall buildings disrupt the wind patterns, or because cities create too much heat. This myth can create a dangerous false sense of security among city dwellers, leaving them unprepared for basic tornado safety, hence the need to debunk it.

Cities have been struck by significant tornadoes throughout history. For example, the 2011 Joplin, Missouri, tornado devastated an urban area, killing 161 people. Tornadoes follow weather patterns and atmospheric conditions, not geographical features like city limits. While the statistical probability might be lower in densely built areas simply because cities have a smaller geographic footprint, tornadoes don’t actively avoid them. Take this as a sign that it’s time to invest in a tornado shelter for your home.

Hiding Under a Highway Overpass is Safe

If you’re in your car when a tornado strikes, highway overpasses might seem like a sturdy place to hide. Unfortunately, this is not the case, but many think it is due to it being reinforced by dramatic news footage and movies showing people taking cover beneath them.

Overpasses are actually extremely dangerous during tornadoes. The confined space creates a wind tunnel effect that can accelerate wind speeds, making conditions more dangerous than being in the open. Additionally, overpasses attract flying debris and can become clogged with people and vehicles, preventing escape if needed.