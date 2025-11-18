AI Ethics: Addressing Audience Discomfort

It doesn’t feel like long ago that ‘AI’ was a term solely reserved for sci-fi films about a distant future. Now, this go-to technology is developing at a dizzying pace. From automated chat to business management and beyond, AI is nudging its way into the operations of around 78% of companies globally. And that number is only set to increase.

But, is this growing AI usage actually in keeping with customer demand? It seems not, given that a recent survey revealed that 55% of audiences are uncomfortable with AI usage, with some disengaging entirely from brands that use it.

Those figures make AI seem like something to avoid, but, as we’ve discussed, the vast majority of brands still make room for it. Far from simply failing to read the room, these brands give signs that considered AI integrations will hold enough benefit to make them worthwhile.

But is there really a ‘right’ way to use a technology that so many customers are turning against? We think so, and in this article, we’ll discuss what it might look like.

# 1 – Put Transparency on the Map

Many brands that use AI are making the mistake of hiding it because they don’t want to lose customers. But this lack of transparency, rather than AI itself, is often what causes problems. After all, around half of consumers don’t trust AI, and dishonest usage only adds fuel to that skepticism.

By comparison, being honest about your AI features and their exact uses instantly makes customers more willing to try them. In fact, this transparency is precisely what consumers are calling out for.

While you don’t necessarily have to make a public announcement about using AI to simplify your internal processes, you will want to make it clear from a customer-facing standpoint. For instance, do your tools use AI software? If so, what form does that take, and how does it use data, etc.? Clients want to know that they’re on the same page as the companies they buy from.

Even if this honesty about a controversial topic doesn’t completely get them on board, it provides you with the chance to explain why you think these tools are beneficial, and what you’re doing to ensure that those benefits also extend to your client base.

# 2 – Steer Clear of Misinformation

34.2% of customers are worried about AI misinformation, as comes most often from ‘AI hallucinations,’ And, seeing as a significant number of notable errors have been made this way, it’s a reasonable enough worry. The only way around it is to make sure that you always steer clear of this kind of misinformation. Taking active steps towards this can help avoid both embarrassing scandals and the loss of all-important customer trust.

Given that the vast majority of AI-led misinformation appears in different kinds of business content, the best way to avoid fallout is to avoid AI-written content entirely. In fact, you should actively sniff this out with the help of tools like this AI content detector, which increases the chances that all of your content is human-written and fully fact-checked. That’s not to say you can’t use some AI tools to help with content, but sticking with things like rewriting or grammar checking tools is probably as far as you’ll want to go to avoid mishaps.

Beyond content, there’s a risk that misinformation will seep into everything from your marketing to your customer service, with equally detrimental consequences. Avoid this by always putting human insight first, and also generally developing clear objectives that help you understand both what AI can achieve in your company and where you’ll most want to look out for AI pitfalls.

# 3 – Don’t Make AI the Only Option

Speaking of AI pitfalls, many customers are skeptical of this technology because companies often implement it as a total replacement for existing services. And that’s never a good idea.

This mistake is perhaps most evident in customer service, where many brands are guilty of hiding human interactions behind often-frustrating AI hoops for customers to jump through. This can lead to frustration, significantly lengthier conversations, and a general lack of options. Unsurprisingly, then, four out of five customers say they would prefer human support. And there’s no reason why you can’t still provide that.

While the ease of AI chatbots and answering services makes them undeniably tempting options, the simple fact is that they don’t need to stand alone. Integrate these options alongside a dedicated human line or chat option, and you make it far easier to appeal to the full range of your customers’ needs.

# 4 – Stay on top With Sustainability Promises

While businesses have been held to account for their sustainability practices in recent years, this topic doesn’t often come up when discussing AI. But there are some very pressing reasons why it should. After all, according to the UN, AI has a significant sustainability issue due to requirements like large data systems and electronic waste. In fact, AI is single-handedly undoing whole country sustainability pledges, and you can bet company efforts are also coming undone.

Luckily, there are steps to address the problem, and big companies like Amazon and Microsoft are leading the way, with initiatives including renewable energy systems and carbon-free electricity. For smaller brands, ongoing sustainability, which is key to getting consumers on board with AI, will always require similar efforts to recoup, including access to renewable energy, increased recycling drives, and even efforts like planting initiatives for every AI search.

Takeaway – Is There Ever a ‘Right’ AI Option?

If you want to use AI without annoying your customers, then rest easy – it can be done! Transparent, sustainable, and honest AI that sits alongside ongoing human processes is guaranteed to win over even your most skeptical consumers. And, that could see you genuinely speeding up your processes, and offering the increased value that’s made possible by AI when it’s done right!