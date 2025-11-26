What Not to Wear When Going Horse Riding

If you’re new to horse riding, you might wonder what you should wear while you ride down the trails with your mount. A sturdy pair of jeans, a t-shirt, maybe a baseball cap?

Truthfully, there are many different types of attire that work for horse riding. What’s more valuable to know is what you shouldn’t wear on the back of a horse if you want to stay comfortable and, most importantly, safe. Here are five articles of clothing you should leave at home during your next ride.

Baggy or Loose Clothing

A flowy top or wide-leg pants might seem comfortable, but they can be a safety hazard around horses. Loose fabric can easily get caught on equipment, tree branches, or even the saddle itself. This could cause you to lose your balance or get pulled off the horse.

Instead of baggy items, pick well-fitted clothing that allows for a full range of motion without excess material. A fitted long-sleeve shirt and structured riding pants or jeans are safer options.

Short Boots

There are occasions for tall boots and occasions for short boots. Riding is an activity that calls for tall boots. Tall boots protect your legs from chafing against the saddle and prevent your pants from riding up.

Short boots or ankle boots don’t offer this same level of protection. They expose your lower leg, which can lead to uncomfortable rubbing and bruising. Always choose a boot that covers your calf for a more pleasant ride.

Shorts

Riding in shorts is a recipe for discomfort. The friction between your bare legs and the leather of the saddle will likely cause painful chafing and sores. This can make even a short ride feel unpleasant.

For full protection, wear long, durable pants like jeans or specialized riding breeches. This layer of fabric between your skin and the saddle will keep you comfortable.

Slippery Pants

Pants made from materials like spandex or nylon can be too slick for the saddle. A slippery fabric makes it difficult to maintain a secure grip, which increases your risk of sliding out of your seat.

Stick with pants that have some texture. Denim, corduroy, or the materials used for riding breeches offer the friction you need to stay securely in place.

Sneakers

Sneakers aren’t suitable for horse riding. because they don’t provide the necessary heel or ankle support. Riding boots are designed with a small, firm heel to keep your foot from sliding too far into the stirrup. Without this, your foot could get stuck, and if you fall off, you risk being dragged by the horse.

Always wear a sturdy boot with a heel of about one to one-and-a-half inches. This design provides the necessary grip and prevents your foot from getting trapped.

Your Guide to a Smoother Ride

When you know what not to wear when horse riding, you can pick more appropriate outfits for your time at the stables. This preparation helps prevent chafing, bruises, and injuries like getting tangled or your foot slipping through a stirrup.