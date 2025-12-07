Low-Cost Fundraising for Local Nonprofits

In a world where competition is everywhere, launching a successful online fundraiser is a challenge. By choosing the right fundraising platform, you can help your organization raise more funds. This will also streamline the donor experience. In this article, we will see a few of the leading online fundraising platforms for your non-profit organisations.

What is an Online Fundraising Platform for Nonprofit Organisations?

Before jumping in, let’s know what an online fundraising platform is. Basically, it is a tool or software that helps your non-profit organization raise and streamline donations and manage fundraising campaigns more easily. For those who want to donate to a nonprofit, these online fundraising platforms make it easy to donate to a good cause.

Benefits of Online Fundraising Platforms

A good fundraising platform provides a hassle-free and user-friendly experience for your organization’s development team and donors. Here are some of the benefits of utilizing online fundraising platforms for your nonprofit organization:

Increase the donations and maximise the reach of your nonprofit

Online fundraising platforms encourage more people to contribute to your cause by giving them a more seamless digital experience.

Increase the donations and maximise the reach of your nonprofit

Online fundraising platforms encourage more people to contribute to your cause by giving them a more seamless digital experience.

Reduce your daily grind at work with a more efficient fundraising system

Are you still using outdated methods, such as maintaining spreadsheets or Excel files, to track your funds? Online fundraising platforms are here to rescue. The right platform you choose for your non-profit can make a massive difference to the way you work, for your own good. It will drastically save your time for all your important tasks.

Make a way to enter a world of better security

You can stop relying on traditional payment methods like checks, cash, and snail mail. Online fundraising platforms that follow specific security protocols create a safe online giving experience for you and donors to your cause. This online system also reduces the risk of fraud.

Best Fundraising Platform For Online Fundraising

Now, let’s see some of the best online fundraising platforms for online fundraisers in the market:

1. Scoreboard Fundraising

Scoreboard is a simple, high-profit fundraising platform and virtual fundraising platform built to help schools, teams, churches, clubs, and nonprofits raise more money with less hassle. Backed by 27+ years of experience and trusted by thousands of groups, Scoreboard combines innovative technology with hands-on coaching to deliver proven results. To date, Scoreboard has helped organisations raise more than $87 million through online and product fundraisers.

Key Features

Multiple fundraiser types: Donation campaigns (donation-based), product fundraisers (cookie dough, popcorn, spirit blankets, snacks), and fully online/virtual fundraisers.

Donation campaigns (donation-based), product fundraisers (cookie dough, popcorn, spirit blankets, snacks), and fully online/virtual fundraisers. High profit margins: Donation fundraisers can yield up to ~85% profit; product fundraisers commonly return up to ~50% profit.

Donation fundraisers can yield up to ~85% profit; product fundraisers commonly return up to ~50% profit. No upfront costs or minimums: Start campaigns with no inventory risk or large initial payments.

Start campaigns with no inventory risk or large initial payments. Mobile app & dashboard: Unique storefront links for participants, real-time tracking of sales, donations, and team performance, and an easy-to-use mobile app for supporters and organisers.

Unique storefront links for participants, real-time tracking of sales, donations, and team performance, and an easy-to-use mobile app for supporters and organisers. Dedicated fundraising coach & support: Personalised onboarding, campaign guidance, and educational resources to help you plan, launch, and maximise results.

Personalised onboarding, campaign guidance, and educational resources to help you plan, launch, and maximise results. Proven impact & credibility: 9,000+ groups helped, millions raised, and a history of case studies and success stories.

Pricing System (How Scoreboard is Priced / What You Pay)

Scoreboard uses a no-upfront, profit-share model rather than charging hefty flat fees up front:

Donation (online) campaigns: Supporters donate directly, and groups can earn up to 85% profit on their fundraiser.

Product fundraisers: Sell items like cookie dough, popcorn, snacks, and spirit blankets, with groups earning up to 50% profit per item.

No hidden start-up fees or inventory costs: No minimum purchases or upfront payments required, plus access to a free consultation with a fundraising coach to plan your campaign.

2. GoFundMe

If you rely heavily on peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns, GoFundMe is a great tool. Help your fundraisers launch a campaign for your charity on GoFundMe and raise funds with their prestigious network.

Key Features

Their support system spans 20 countries.

They have a strong customer support team available 24/7.

You can easily add a photo or video to their fundraising page to help tell your story to the community.

To track your progress, you can set your fundraising goals with a goal thermometer.

Pricing System

This online fundraising platform doesn’t charge any fees to create your fundraiser. But they do have a transaction fee of 2.9% + 30¢ that applies. If you want to get more details, you can visit their official website.

3. Give Lively

Give Lively is the best free online fundraising platform for low-budget nonprofits looking to raise funds online. This online platform offers a comprehensive tech suite, including digital, event, and peer-to-peer fundraising.

The Give Lively online fundraising platform makes it easy for nonprofit organisations to see the world in the 21st century and fully embrace modern online fundraising solutions.

Key Features

This free online fundraising platform lets you add a donation widget to your nonprofit website to speed up the donation process and provide a great giving experience for users.

This online fundraiser makes it easier for contributors who share similar values to come together and appeal to people in their personal networks.

Pricing System

This online fundraising platform is totally free for nonprofit organisations. You can learn more about their process or registration by visiting their website.

Conclusion

To make your online fundraiser a big hit in 2026, it is important to partner with the best online fundraising platform. Choose the right online platform that perfectly aligns with modern online fundraising trends.

The best fundraising platform is one that lets you easily collect donations online, manage relationships with donors, and fundraise in a variety of creative ways.

Looking for the best online fundraising platform? Try Scoreboard Fundraising today and make your online fundraiser a hit!