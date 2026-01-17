Supplies Every Office Should Have On Site

A well-stocked office with plenty of supplies is well organized, and it can make the difference between a productive workday and an irritating one.

The business office is where everything happens. It’s where you and your employees focus on projects and getting work done, but it’s also where you might meet clients or potential shareholders. Ideally, the office should be designed to be as efficient, productive, and comfortable as possible.

So what you don’t want is sudden hiccups and issues cropping up to slow down your work processes. This might be something as small as a missing pen or it might be something a bit more urgent and irritating to deal with, like a broken office chair. These things can interfere with the flow of work and, in the long run, reduce your earning potential.

Office Stationery

Office stationery is less of a staple than it used to be. Most offices have moved to a paperless format, meaning they no longer keep physical documents. Digital documents are easier to create, store, and share. But does this mean that there’s no need for any office stationery?

Not necessarily. While you might not need a full cupboard full of stationery to keep the whole office supplied, it’s still good to keep paper, pens, paperclips, and other things on hand. Some people find it easier to work on paper, especially when taking quick notes. This means that, while you don’t need a mass of documents and sheets of paper around, it can actually be better for your workflow if you have some stores ready and waiting.

Spare Devices and Equipment

There’s nothing worse than when you’re in the middle of your workflow, and your laptop stops working. Minor problems can cause major delays, especially if you have to wait for the laptop to be repaired before you can do anything more.

This is why it’s helpful to have a few spare devices on hand. Laptops, tablets, and even specialized equipment can suddenly break down. If you have something else that can do the work, even if it’s an older model, you don’t have to worry about your workflow grinding to a halt. Instead, you can pick things up where you left off while your device gets repaired.

The same even applies to office furniture. A spare chair tucked away in a cupboard can make things much easier when you need it.

Assorted Supplies

Finally, it can be useful to keep a few extra screws on hand for quick repairs. Socket head key screws are commonly used for chairs and desks, and are much smaller than new furniture, so they’re easier to store.

You should also keep basic cleaning supplies on hand. Even if you have the office cleaned by a third-party company, spills and other messes can still occur at any time. It makes things much easier if you can simply clean it up and move on, so keep the cleaning supplies somewhere that’s easy to access.