America’s Great Divergence on Israel

The new year 2026 marks a historic fracture in the American consciousness. For decades, support for Israel was the untouchable third rail of U.S. politics. Today, we are witnessing the “Great Divergence.” Led by a new America First movement with figures like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens, the tide is turning against a Washington establishment that many believe prioritizes a foreign power over its own citizens. And based on what I see on social media, American citizens have had enough.

Americans are finally waking up and demanding that politicians stop prioritizing Israel over their own citizens.



Asking for America First is not antisemitic it is patriotic and necessary. pic.twitter.com/7Y2H5Ihhy5 — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) January 19, 2026

The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza and U.S. Complicity

The parallels being drawn between 20th-century dark chapters and modern-day Gaza are no longer confined to the fringes. Millions of Americans have watched in horror as a succession of U.S. administrations—Democratic and Republican alike—subsidized what international observers call ethnic cleansing. President Trump, despite his “America First” rhetoric, has essentially admitted to being beholden to billionaire Zionist donors like Miriam Adelson and Larry Ellison. When Republican leaders claim, two years into this conflict, that Israel has a “right to defend itself” against women and children, the rhetoric rings hollow. Reports of the IDF using children for target practice and concealing mass graves have stripped away the moral high ground.

The Suppression of the First Amendment on Campus

The domestic response to this crisis has exposed a disturbing erosion of constitutional rights. When students protested the genocide on college campuses, they were met not with dialogue, but with arrests and expulsions. Zionist PACs and billionaire donors successfully lobbied to frame First Amendment expressions as “antisemitic.” While the American public remained largely quiet initially, the heavy-handed suppression of dissent has only fueled the fire of the “Great Divergence.”

Scam Bondi demonstrating how the pay-for-play DOJ works for Trump's largest donor:



Likudnik warlord Miriam Adelson demands Bondi criminalize protests against Israel's ongoing genocide, and she shamelessly delivers a full frontal assault on the First Amendment https://t.co/QXs9pzw2YN — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) January 19, 2026

Foreign Influence: AIPAC and Dual Loyalties in Washington

The leadership in both nations remains a focal point of criticism. While half of Israel protests Benjamin Netanyahu, he continues a campaign of violence that critics, including leaders in Spain, have likened to a modern-day “Hitler.” In Washington, the complicity is systemic. We see politicians with dual loyalties voting to send billions in taxpayer money to Israel while AIPAC remains unregistered as a foreign agent. This is not just a policy disagreement; it is a capture of the American legislative process by foreign influence. Our politicians need to choose where their allegiance lies.

The Failure of the Trump’s “Peace Plan” and Media Silence

The media’s role is equally complicit. Major outlets have fallen in line with the narrative that Israel is defending itself, often ignoring the reality on the ground. As of 2026, the “peace plans” forced upon Palestinians are viewed by many as cynical maneuvers. While Trump appoints himself “Czar of Palestine” and installs war criminals to oversee the “reconstruction” of Gaza, Israel continues to violate ceasefire terms with impunity. The absurdity has reached its peak with Trump’s proposal that nations pay a $1 billion “admittance fee” to participate in Gaza’s reconstruction—a move that looks less like diplomacy and more like a protection racket.

The Rise of Independent Media and the America First Movement

However, the legacy media is “dying on the vine.” Despite massive capital injections from billionaires like the Ellisons, they can no longer control the narrative. The digital landscape, particularly platforms like X, has allowed independent journalists and the to bypass the gatekeepers. We know there are many influencers paid by Israel, like Ben Shapiro and Laura Loomer, but they are easily recognizable.

You’re not Jewish, @sneako.



You’re a degenerate Muslim who pollutes the minds of young men and you are paid to recruit boys to join the Islamic death cult. Hitler loved Islam. It’s well known. He united with the Mufti to strategize how to kill Jews during WW2.



You’re also just… https://t.co/DNb1R4K1gv pic.twitter.com/df4alEiW0j — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 20, 2026

The world has recognized Palestine as a sovereign state, yet the U.S. continues to use its veto power to block history. But vetoes have a price, and complicity has an expiration date. As we move through 2026, the American people are finally asking: Why is our leadership more committed to a foreign ethno-state than to the Bill of Rights and the American citizens? The divergence is here, and the political landscape will never be the same.