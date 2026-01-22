Managing business debt doesn’t have to be scary or spreadsheet-inducing, and it doesn’t have to be something that freezes you up. A little debt is often a sign that a business is growing and investing, whether the debt comes from new equipment or a temporary cash flow boost. Business debt is incredibly common. The key isn’t avoiding it, but learning how to manage it without letting it manage you.

Good debt management starts with being clear on what you owe and to whom. You need to know when your payments are due and how much interest is being carried. Once you know this, you can get back into the driver’s seat. It’s all about balance from there: prioritising repayments, keeping an eye on cash flow, and making sure everyday expenses don’t spiral out of control will help you stay on track. It’s also quite smart to be flexible about your business. Debt businesses respond to market shifts, and your debt strategy should evolve with them. That may mean renegotiating terms, consolidating loans, and seeking financial advice on what to do.

Managing business debt doesn’t have to be heavy or too overwhelming because, with a clear plan and some confidence behind it, it becomes just another part of running a healthy business. The infographic below could help to guide your next steps and show you where you can get some support.

Business Debt