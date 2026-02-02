The Benefits of Drinking Hot Water

While most people reach for cold or room-temperature water throughout the day, drinking hot water offers several unique health benefits that might surprise you. From weight management to pain relief, this simple habit could make a meaningful difference in your wellness routine. Let’s explore what the science says about the health effects of hot water.

Does Drinking Hot Water Help You Lose Weight?

The connection between hot water and weight loss is nuanced. While hot water alone won’t melt away pounds, it can support weight management in several ways.

Research shows that drinking water, regardless of temperature, can slightly boost metabolism. One study found that drinking 500ml of water increased metabolic rate by 30% within 10 minutes, with effects lasting 30-40 minutes. However, the temperature difference provides a small additional benefit: your body expends energy to heat cold water to body temperature, but warm water may help digestion more efficiently.

More importantly, drinking hot water before meals can promote feelings of fullness, potentially reducing overall calorie intake. A study of overweight adults found that drinking water 30 minutes before meals reduced calorie intake by approximately 13%. The warmth may enhance this effect by creating a more satisfying sensation.

Hot water also supports better digestion by helping break down food more effectively. This improved digestive efficiency means your body can convert nutrients into energy rather than storing excess as fat. While drinking hot water supports weight management goals, it is most effective when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Does Drinking Hot Water Help With Acid Reflux?

The relationship between hot water and acid reflux is complicated. Research shows that plain water—whether hot or cold—can temporarily increase gastric pH, providing brief relief from heartburn symptoms. A study published in Digestive Diseases and Sciences found that drinking water significantly increased gastric pH within 1 minute, achieving effects similar to those of antacid medication for a short period.

However, extremely hot water may actually worsen acid reflux symptoms by relaxing the lower esophageal sphincter (LES), the muscle that prevents stomach acid from flowing back into the esophagus. The key is drinking warm—not scalding—water.

For best results, sip warm water slowly rather than gulping large amounts, which can cause stomach distension and potentially trigger reflux. Some people find that room temperature or slightly warm water provides the most consistent relief without irritating the throat.

Does Drinking Hot Water Help With a Sore Throat?

Yes, warm liquids can provide real relief for sore throats, and science backs this up. A 2013 study found that hot drinks gave immediate and sustained relief to patients with sore throats. The warmth helps in several ways: it increases blood flow to the throat area, promotes saliva production for better lubrication, and may trigger the release of endorphins—your body’s natural painkillers.

Hot water soothes irritated throat tissues and helps loosen mucus, making it easier to expel. While warm water won’t cure the underlying cause of your sore throat (such as a viral or bacterial infection), it effectively relieves discomfort. For enhanced benefits, try adding honey (for adults and children over 1 year old) or lemon to your warm water. Honey has antibacterial properties and coats the throat, while lemon provides vitamin C.

Medical experts recommend warm liquids like tea, broth, or plain hot water as a complementary treatment alongside other remedies. Just ensure the water isn’t too hot, as excessively high temperatures can actually irritate throat tissues and worsen pain.

Does Drinking Hot Water Help Clear Skin?

While drinking hot water won’t miraculously cure acne, proper hydration does support skin health, which may reduce breakouts. No direct studies link hot water specifically to clearer skin, but research confirms that adequate hydration benefits your complexion.

Studies show that increased water intake improves skin hydration, especially in people who weren’t previously drinking enough water. One 30-day study found that drinking an additional 68 ounces of water daily significantly improved skin hydration and elasticity.

Better skin hydration matters for acne because when skin becomes overly dry, your body compensates by producing excess sebum (oil), which can clog pores and cause breakouts. Proper hydration also supports your immune system, helping your body fight acne-causing bacteria such as Cutibacterium acnes.

Additionally, staying hydrated helps your liver and kidneys efficiently remove toxins and waste products that could otherwise affect skin health. However, the water’s temperature likely doesn’t matter much—what’s most important is drinking enough water throughout the day, regardless of whether it’s hot, warm, or cold.

Does Drinking Hot Water Help With Cramps?

Heat therapy is one of the most effective non-pharmaceutical treatments for menstrual cramps, and drinking hot water can contribute to this relief. Research published in the journal BMC Women’s Health found that heat therapy was as effective as over-the-counter pain medication for relieving menstrual cramps.

Hot water relaxes the uterine muscles and reduces the painful contractions that cause cramping. The warmth increases blood flow to the pelvic area, delivering oxygen and nutrients that help ease muscle spasms. Heat also triggers the release of endorphins, which provide natural pain relief.

A cross-sectional study specifically examining hot water intake during menstruation found that regular hot water consumption provided relief from menstrual cramps and improved participants’ mental health during their periods. Women who regularly drank hot water during menstruation reported better pain management compared to those who didn’t.

For maximum benefit, sip hot water slowly throughout your period. Many women find that combining hot water with external heat (such as a heating pad or hot water bottle on the lower abdomen) provides the best relief.

The Bottom Line

Drinking hot water offers several legitimate health benefits, from supporting digestion and weight management to providing temporary relief from sore throats and menstrual cramps. While it’s not a cure-all, incorporating warm water into your daily routine is a simple, safe, and cost-free wellness practice. Just remember to let very hot water cool to a comfortable warm temperature before drinking to avoid burns, and aim for consistent hydration throughout the day—whether your water is hot, warm, or cold.