How to Avoid Data Center Downtime

Your company depends on its data center to keep its systems up and running, ensure client data stays safe, and provide the best service to its customers. For most businesses, the data center is at the heart of the entire organization. So, when something compromises the data center, it can have a significant knock-on impact on the entire business.

As with all things technology-based, there are many things that can go wrong in a data center. Understanding how to take a proactive approach to protecting your company’s data is essential to avoid costly downtime. Below, you’ll find details of some of the most common causes of data center downtime and some tips to help you avoid them:

Neglecting Data Center Maintenance

Operating a data center isn’t a simple case of plugging everything in and then leaving it to do its thing. But when your IT team is busy with other projects, it’s easy for the center to be neglected.

Taking a proactive approach to data center maintenance is a far better way to keep it running efficiently. Simply scheduling regular inspections of the PDUs and circuit breakers is a great place to start. Visually inspecting equipment to spot any signs of wear and tear is also helpful. But since it’s impossible to watch 24/7, it’s also useful to introduce software that can help you monitor the system in real time.

Failing to Control the Temperature

Data centers can get very hot, very quickly. After all, a room full of tech that’s all plugged in and using a lot of electricity is going to generate a lot of heat. Unfortunately, if your data center equipment becomes too warm, it can result in permanent damage.

To operate safely and efficiently, the center needs to be temperature-controlled. But simply putting on the air conditioning won’t work. Excessive use of air conditioning in a data center can lead to excess moisture and condensation, potentially damaging your equipment.

Introducing the best blanking panels to your data center will help ensure adequate airflow around your equipment and improve its energy efficiency. This is a simple but really effective way to protect your data center equipment.

Implementing data center infrastructure management (DCIM) software can help you monitor temperature and humidity in the data center to prevent overheating and high humidity.

Not Having a Power BackUp

Data centers rely on a vast power supply to keep them operating. So, when the power supply fails, the consequences can be disastrous. Providing backup power solutions for your data center is vital to avoid downtime. Introducing generators and uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and regularly testing the batteries will keep your data center up and running if an outage occurs.

Taking steps to avoid downtime through maintenance, temperature control, and power backups should keep your data center operating efficiently.