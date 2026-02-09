4 Ways To Use EdTech in 2026

The old days of chalk and blackboards being the most high-tech items involved in education are gone. Instead, educational institutions worldwide are benefiting from the adoption of Educational Technology (EdTech). Read on to find out about some of the most effective tech options for educational institutions in 2026.

Data-driven decisions

One of the most effective ways learning environments should use EdTech in 2026 is in decision-making. All types of decisions, in fact, from where to reduce spending in their operations budget, to what subjects students need extra help with in studying. Indeed, Big Data, as it is known, provides not only an overview of the important aspects of running schools, but also opportunities to drill down into the causes of the trends you are seeing. Something that can identify gaps in the student’s learning, improve resource allocation, and even assess which strategies are effective and which are not.

SMS

SMS, short messaging service, or just text messages as we know them, is another vital EdTech that educational institutions should be using in 2026. The primary reason is that this type of School SMS service is an instant form of communication that is opened and read much more often than emails. This makes it an excellent option for contacting parents in a school-wide emergency or for individual information.

Indeed, SMS can be sent centrally, cuts out the need for written letters, and does not require that an app be downloaded or checked. Instead, they work on every kind of phone, including Apple, Android, and even ‘dumb’ phones, giving them a very effective reach.

AI

Another EdTech tool that schools should be using to their advantage in 2026 is AI, or artificial intelligence. In fact, there are many ways that AI can be used to great effect in education, from automating routine administrative tasks and freeing up teacher time and energy for the classroom, to creating personalised learning paths for individual students.

However, that does not mean the concerns about using AI in an educational setting should be ignored. Instead, the benefits, including those discussed above, must be carefully weighed against issues such as data privacy, which are of paramount importance in a school. That means steps must be taken to identify the risks involved in using AI and the methods that can be used to mitigate them for safer use.

Hybrid learning

Most people think of learning as something that happens in a physical classroom with desks and a blackboard. However, Covid demonstrated that this doesn’t always have to be the case. In fact, many different kinds of people can benefit from a hybrid learning approach in which some of their classes are online. For example, students with illnesses or disabilities who cannot attend class, as well as those with emotional issues that make attending school difficult, could benefit from hybrid learning, including resources such as on-demand lessons and accessible learning materials. Even kids living in remote areas who have to travel a long way every day to get to school can benefit from EdTech.